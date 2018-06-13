Pulse.ng logo
What you probably didn't know about FUNAAB zoo park

FUNAAB Zoo A brief walk into Abeokuta zoological gardens



Ostrich at the park play

Ostrich at the park

(FUNAAB)
Located in a conserved forest of about 200 meters away from the main gate of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, the FUNAAB Zoo Park, is the first of its kind in the annals of zoological gardens in academic institutions of Nigeria.

Geographically, the park covers an area of approximately 62 hectares of land which offers a rich conservation area for many species of animals and plants



What you probably didn't know about FUNAAB zoo park

(FUNAAB)

 

However, apart from serving as a resource for research for those students who offer courses in Forestry, Zoology, veterinary and botanical fields, FUNAAB Zoo Park also serves the general public as leisure garden to appreciate nature and see different animals in their natural habitat.

Ostrich at the park play

Ostrich at the park

(FUNAAB)

 

Particularly different from regular zoos, FUNAAB Zoo Park can be likened to a mini safari with some free-range animals like the donkey.

As a matter of fact, it is usual for tourists to come across harmless animals running here and there, occasionally

Donkeys at the park play

Donkeys at the park

(FUNAAB)

 

Interestingly, the various segments in the park are well designated and there are directional signs to guide the visitors as to where they are headed while inside the park.

There are sections for birds, reptiles, and other animals like monkeys, baboons, jackals, hyenas, and antelopes among others.

And to aid easy movement around the park, there is an open-roof safari jeep which can take visitors around the zoo.

Duke Oreva

Duke Oreva I am an adherent of Freedom, a faithful of Beauty and a believer of Oneness. Off these three, nothing else is fixed about me.

