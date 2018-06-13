What you probably didn't know about FUNAAB zoo park

news

Located in a conserved forest of about 200 meters away from the main gate of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, the FUNAAB Zoo Park, is the first of its kind in the annals of zoological gardens in academic institutions of Nigeria.

Geographically, the park covers an area of approximately 62 hectares of land which offers a rich conservation area for many species of animals and plants

However, apart from serving as a resource for research for those students who offer courses in Forestry, Zoology, veterinary and botanical fields, FUNAAB Zoo Park also serves the general public as leisure garden to appreciate nature and see different animals in their natural habitat.

Particularly different from regular zoos, FUNAAB Zoo Park can be likened to a mini safari with some free-range animals like the donkey.

As a matter of fact, it is usual for tourists to come across harmless animals running here and there, occasionally

Interestingly, the various segments in the park are well designated and there are directional signs to guide the visitors as to where they are headed while inside the park.

There are sections for birds, reptiles, and other animals like monkeys, baboons, jackals, hyenas, and antelopes among others.

And to aid easy movement around the park, there is an open-roof safari jeep which can take visitors around the zoo.