What you probably didn't know about Epie-Atisaa people

The Epie-Atisaa people are in truth a combination of two different people that share and inhabit the same space which is along the creek of the Epie-Atisaa River.

This dynamic duo is found in Yenogoa, Bayelsa State, Nigeria. And as mentioned earlier, the Epie-Atisaa is the conglomeration of two different people which are the Epie and Atissa.

Together they are known as the Epie-Atisaa people.

It is, however, important to note that the birthing of these people came to be many years when a band of migrants from Ijaw and Egenni decided to come together as one.

This, among other reasons, is why the Epie-Atisaa people share a lot of characteristics and traditional similarities with the Ijaw and the Egenni people.

Language

Although they are recognized as two very different people, the Epie and the Atissa people both speak the same language known as the Epie language.

This language, just like the people, takes a lot of inspiration from the Ijaw and Urhobo people.

It is one of the 250 minor languages that are scattered all over the country. And most of the consonants and sounds can be understood to mean the same thing in Urhobo and Isoko to a certain degree.

An apt example of this language confluence is in the phrase "Who are you?" In both places, this is articulated as "wọ ovó?" and is also understood as the same thing.

The Epie language was recognized first in 1970 as one of the minor languages spoken by quite a handful of Epie and Atissa.

However, due to the decline in people that are fluent in the language, it is on the verge of extinction and being lost in the mass burial ground that civilisation and the English Language has dug for smaller and less strong cultures. Because as of today, only a smattering of people still possesses the language skills to keep it going.

Economy

Although the Epie-Atisaa people of Bayelsa State might be small, their enterprising souls have put them on the map and in the public eye, unlike other small cultures.

The largest market in Bayelsa State is located in Swali which is a part of the Atissa Clan. This market has proven to be very resourceful and helpful to the Niger Delta people.

Culture

The people of Epie-Atisaa have not been left out of the cultural dilution that other major tribes are going through. For instance, an age-old tradition of leaving the rulers seat for three months after the previous ruler has died is now being modified and change to an election every four years.