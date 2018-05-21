What you probably didn't know about Aso Rock

news

Whenever "Aso Rock" is mentioned, what comes to mind is the country’s presidential villa that took its name after the rock. But before 1991 when the house of power was completed, the rock has long been positioned from time in memorial.

Standing above sea level with a height of 400-metre, Aso Rock prides itself as one of the most noticeable features in Abuja, on the outskirts of the city.

The location houses the Nigerian Presidential Complex, Nigerian National Assembly, and Nigerian Supreme Court. Nevertheless, the Aso Rock Villa building is the only structure built in the valley of the rock.

Traditionally, it is believed that the rock holds a significant importance in the culture of the people of Gbagyi. The people of Gbagyi, which consist the Asokoros, are a unique breed of people who were the largest among the ethnic groups that inhabited the land now known as Abuja.

History has it that these people were not only popular for not to have lost a war, there were also famous for their peace-lovingness, transparency, and accommodating spirit.

There’s even an old saying among the Hausa language that tells about their awesomeness: muyi shi Gwari Gwari, "let’s do it like the Gbagyi" or "in the Gbagyi way".

It is important to note that "Aso" means victorious in the native language of the (now displaced) Asokoro ("the people of victory").

The Gbagyi people, as recorded by Tanko Chigudu, have emerged as a unique breed among Nigerians: their culture shows how much they have come to terms with the universe. Daily they aspire to give life a meaning no matter the situation in which they find themselves.

However, they were displaced from their ancestral home when their land was proposed for development as Nigeria's new federal capital. And as a result, these good people were also disconnected from some of their spiritual symbols like Aso Rock.

Be that as it may, the rock is still being looked after by a couple of local priests and it’s often said that to climb or enter any of the caves, you would need to take permission from them.

Things to do at Aso Rock

Despite the level of restriction at Aso Rock, there are still a couple of things you can do when you visit this place.

Climb the Mountain

At Aso Rock, you can practically climb the top of the mountain and have an aerial view of the Abuja City. You can seek the help of a professional mountaineer to help you in climbing this rock.

Do not forget to have your camera with you in order to take amazing pictures when you are on the top of the rock.