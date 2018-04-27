Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Weird diseases you can catch while travelling

Travel Safe Weird diseases you can catch while travelling

Some diseases can actually lead to your death especially when you are very far from a hospital.

  • Published:
Weird diseases you can catch while travelling play

Weird diseases you can catch while travelling

(Huffington Post)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Falling sick while travelling can happen within the blink of an eye. But that isn’t the worst that can happen.

Some diseases can actually lead to your death especially when you are very far from a hospital.

play Some diseases can actually lead to your death especially when you are very far from a hospital (Rate MDs)

 

1. Schistosomiasis

Schistosomiasis is contracted after you’ve been exposed to contaminated freshwater (rivers, lakes, ponds).

The symptoms include a rash and itchy skin accompanied by fever, chills, cough, or muscle ache.

There’s no preventative medication, but treatment immediately can make a huge difference. Better yet, stick to pool water for your swims.

ALSO READ: Wonderful places in Africa you should see before you die

2. Hookworm

Hookworm larvae live in the sand and penetrate your skin in a subtle way. You wouldn't feel a thing until your feet begin to itch and painful blisters form.

The symptoms are easy to misunderstand as bug bites, but the swelling gives it away.

Once diagnosed, it can be treated in one to three days.

3. Transient Global Amnesia

This happens when you wake up in a place with no memory of how you got there or who you are.

An estimated 3 to 10 people out of every 100,000 contracts this disease, and a 2006 study found that 96 percent of subjects fell between the ages of 51 and 80.

4. African Trypanosomiasis

The disease actually disrupts sleep cycles if it progresses to a second stage. Symptoms are most likely to include fever, itching, joint pain, and headache.

You can get this disease through the bite of an infected tsetse fly. Trypanosomiasis is actually a parasite; the fly’s bite is simply the way it’s transmitted. The flies are common across sub-Saharan Africa. If left untreated, African trypanosomiasis can cause irreparable neurological damage or even death.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Canada Visa Ever thought of applying for one? Here's howbullet
2 Food Recipe Ever thought of cooking coconut rice? Here's howbullet
3 Religious Tourism The most beautiful churches in Nigeriabullet

Related Articles

Dark Continent Wonderful places in Africa you should see before you die
Heart Racing 5 adrenaline activities to do in Lagos
Here are the most beautiful beaches in Africa
Living The Life 5 ways to travel cheap like a boss
Jessica Nabongo Traveller wants to be the first black woman to travel the world
Travelling Secrets 5 things Instagram doesn’t tell you about travel
Drool-Worthy Beautiful photos of African women that will make you go wow!
Foodie 5 delicious things you must eat this weekend
Nigeria's Beaches Exploring other coastal state's of Nigeria
Living The Life 5 unusual date ideas to try in Lagos

Travel, Arts & Culture

5 unusual date ideas to try in Lagos
Living The Life 5 unusual date ideas to try in Lagos
5 delicious things you must eat this weekend
Foodie 5 delicious things you must eat this weekend
How to make watermelon soup
Food Recipe How to make watermelon soup
Beautiful photos of African women that will make you go wow!
Drool-Worthy Beautiful photos of African women that will make you go wow!