WanaWana :  "Dear Father" is a remarkable compilation of a relationship with an absent father

WanaWana has released the second mesmerizing official video from her poetry album, "In Memory of Forgetting".

“Dear Father”, the third track on the sophomore album, tells the story of a young woman’s relationship with her absent father.

The video features dancer and performer Dolapo Phillips and was filmed by Abiola Shobo.

The collaboration runs with WanaWana’s concept of placing poetry inaccessible spaces. The mash-up of music, poetry, dance and video presents a package that can travel.

Just as the album, the video is intended to be dualistic – simple yet complex. Most of all, it is presented as raw and honest.

Wana Udobang, popularly known as WanaWana, is a journalist, poet and filmmaker whose work probes women’s rights, social justice, personal narratives, culture and the arts. As a performance poet, she has graced the stages of festivals across Africa. Her first spoken word album, ‘Dirty Laundry’, was released in 2013. Her poems have been featured at the British Library’s Word, Symbol and Song exhibition. “In Memory of Forgetting” is her second spoken word poetry album.