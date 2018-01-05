Visit world's 1st underwater winery in Croatia

news

The first underwater winery, Edivo Vina, recently opened for tourists in Croatia.

The winery attracts tourists by inviting them to dive to an underwater wine cellar before tasting what's inside.

Winery Location

The underwater winery is located one hour north of Dubrovnik, in the town of Drače on the Pelješac Peninsula. Travelers who reach Edivo Vina winery can dive into the Adriatic Sea for a premium wine container before tasting what’s inside.

As a diving bonus, ‘guests’ can see the underwater cellar, an old sunken boat that is located at the bottom of the Mali Ston Bay. This place keeps the wine jugs (amphorae) for 700 days at an ideal temperature.

Method Of Production

After it has been bottled and placed in a terracotta amphora, it is sunken under the sea to the depth of 18-25 meters. All of them are perfectly stored, laid on its cork and scattered on several locations of Pelješac aquatorium. It ages in bottles for three months, and later on under the sea for one to two years.

Conceiving The Idea

The idea for this unconventional winery came to the owners Ivo and Anto Šegović and Edi Bajurin six years ago. They believe underwater storing for one or two years before being served keeps the wine in optimum, cool conditions.

The liquid is placed in a beautiful clay amphora, which gives it a unique and subtle plywood aroma.