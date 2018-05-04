Visit the upside down houses of Morocco

news

In Dar El Sadaka, Morocco lies an upside down guest house designed by Jean-François Fourtou.

Located 15 minutes from the centre of Marrakesh, the villa can be rented for holidays or private events. Along with this villa, Fourtou also added other whimsical constructions to the property, including The Giant’s House and the upside-down house.

ALSO READ: 5 happiest countries in the world to travel to

The Giant’s House is twice the size of a normal human-sized house. The upside down structure, named The House Fallen from the Sky by Fourtou is actually identical to the home of his grandparents.

At Dar El Sadaka, each room is associated with an animal sculpture. From a giraffe dining room and orangutan living room to the tortoise suite, the camel suite, and others. Entering the property, you will come across the monumental artwork that is The House Fallen From The Sky.

ALSO READ: Wonderful places in Africa you should see before you die

The building is bound to play with your senses and fascinate you . There’s a smaller house that is the size of a child, and another one that is larger than a doll’s house.

The property is not an art gallery or an artsy hotel, but a privately owned space.