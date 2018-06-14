Pulse.ng logo
Vegetable and shrimp sauce for the holiday

Ditch the conventional Jollof rice and try this vegetable and shrimp sauce to be paired with anything.

  • Published:
(Delightful Plate)
Ingredients

1. Shrimp

2. Ugu leaves

3. Vegetable oil

4. Sweet peppers (paprika)

5. Habanero peppers

6. Onion

7. Black pepper (optional)

8. Stock cubes

9. Salt

Preparation

1. Set the frying pan on the stove and heat your vegetable oil.

Add some of the diced onions, shrimps and saute for 7 minutes, stirring it all the time.

2. When slightly brown, remove the shrimps from the frying pan and set aside.

3. Add the diced peppers and fry for 5 minutes. Add your stock cubes, salt and black pepper.

4. Stir and add the sliced ugu and stir very well.

5. Add the fried shrimps and your sauce is ready.

