They do say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and with the busy lives we lead, we often forget that but with this yummy yamarita and pepper sauce recipe, you will never forget to eat it again.

Check out the simple and easy to recreate recipe below!

Ingredients

Yam

2-3 Eggs

Half cup of flour

Dried pepper (optional)

Salt

Seasoning cube

Red bell pepper (Tatashe)

Scotch Bonnet (Ata Rodo)

Onions

Thyme

Ginger

Crayfish (optional)

Method – Yamarita

Cut the yam in rectangular shapes, wash and boil with salt and water. The water should not be too much so that the yam wouldn’t be too soft and break to pieces.

Beat the eggs in a separate bowl, add salt and seasoning to your desired taste and set aside.

Mix the flour with dried pepper, I like to add some seasoning spices as well and set aside.

Check you yam by putting your fork in the yam, if it goes through then it’s soft enough, remove from the fire, drain the water and keep.

Heat up some oil in a frying pan (enough oil that can deep fry the yam), when the oil is hot, take the yam and soak it in the beaten eggs and make sure it soaks in. Once soaked remove from the egg and roll it in the flour and dried pepper mixture (making sure the flour covers all the sides of the yam) then put inside the hot oil.

Do this same process to all the pieces of the yam and after frying, arrange them on a paper towel to remove excess oil

Method – Pepper Sauce

Blend the pepper and onions (I usually do not allow it to blend smoothly) then boil the blended pepper so that the water can dry out.

Heat up a little oil and fry the spices (crushed ginger, thyme, diced onions) then add the blended pepper. Season to your desired taste.

Yamarita and Pepper Sauce is ready!!! You can decide to serve with Grilled Fish or Chicken or enjoy it with the Pepper alone.