Try this simple gizdodo recipe

Gizdodo, the popular fusion of gizzard and plantain, is a simple meal that can be eaten any time, any day.

  • Published:
(Sisi Jemimah)
Whether as a fancy side dish for rice or as a party starter for small chops, Gizdodo is the perfect meal.

Ingredients

2 Ripe Plantains
300g Gizzard
Half can of Tomato puree or 3 medium size Tomatoes
1 Big Bell Pepper
1 large Onion chopped
Half of red, green, yellow Bell Pepper each chopped
1 tablespoon minced Ginger
2 cloves Garlic minced
Vegetable/Sunflower Oil
2 seasoning Cubes (I use Knorr)
Half tablespoon of thyme and curry powder each
Salt to taste

Preparation

1. Wash the gizzard in salted water to get rid of unwanted fat and dirt. Rinse and cut into tiny bits.

2. Place the cleaned gizzards into a pot and season the gizzards with half onion bulb, garlic, one stock cube, thyme, curry and salt to taste. Then pour enough water to half the level of the gizzard and leave to cook until tender. Once cooked and ingredients marinated, set aside.

3. Cut the plantain into cubes.

4. Heat oil in a dry pan and fry the plantain in vegetable oil until brown then transfer it to absorbent paper.

play

ALSO READ: 7 delicious dishes you can make with plantain

5. Fry (or grill instead) the gizzards in the same oil until brown and transfer to a sieve too.

6. For fresh tomatoes, cut and blend with pepper. If not, blend the peppers alone.

7. Heat up the oil again and pour the rest of the onions in. Allow to fry for a bit, before adding the pepper and tomato paste. Allow that to fry for about 10-15 minutes before putting seasoning cubes and salt to taste. Allow to cook for another 2-3 minutes.

8. Get a fresh pot and and put the gizzards inside. Pour the stew to your satisfaction and allow to sit for about a minute. Then add the fried plantains, chopped onions, green and red peppers. Mix thoroughly and put off the heat and your meal is ready.

Serve with small chops or rice or pasta.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

