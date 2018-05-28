Travel to Isreal to get the best medical weed

news

Israel is currently home to the most medical marijuana clinical trials in the world.

The nation is one of the first countries to legalize medical marijuana and the country is now at the forefront of marijuana research and innovation.

“Israel is the epicenter of research and development not only in growing the plant and creating extracts and different products but also on the medical and research fronts, so we knew that we really needed to be there,” Jmichaele Keller, president of U.S. based Steep Hill Labs, told US News and World Report.

An Israeli academic, Hebrew University Prof. Raphael Mechoulam, was the first person to identify the main psychoactive constituent in cannabis, THC, more than 40 years ago.

What does this mean for Isreal?

Right now Israel has been capitalizing on people coming into the country to cultivate and study marijuana. However, exporting the weed is the next step. The Israeli government estimates that exports could bring the country $4 billion in annual revenue.

A vote in the coming months could make exporting marijuana legal, which would be a gamechanger for both Israel and countries that go there to cultivate marijuana.

An estimated 50 marijuana companies work in cultivating plants or producing delivery devices such as inhalers, along with exporting cannabis cosmetics and skin-care products. In 2016, international investors poured more than $100 million into Israeli marijuana firms, according to Reuters.