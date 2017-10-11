Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Travel Massive Lagos :  Join travel and tourism enthusiasts this October

Travel innovators and changemakers will meet to create connections and share ideas about the travel and tourism industry in Nigeria.

The Lagos chapter of Travel Massive will meet on October 21, 2017, for a hangout.

The event will take place at The Roots Restaurant Ethnic Heritage Centre in Ikoyi. Register Online via Travel Massive website.

The Lagos chapter of Travel Massive provides local travel professionals, travel bloggers, tour operators, hoteliers, photographers, travel agents, tour guides and travel entrepreneurs an avenue to connect, learn, share ideas and expand their networks.

The event will feature an innovator in the travel and tourism space, Lola Ekugo of Transthat.com Lola runs an online business that connects travellers and people in Nigeria who want to buy items abroad or transport documents from abroad.

