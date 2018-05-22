Travel in time with these vintage photos of Nigeria

The diverse works on display here include glass plate negatives, vintage prints as well as images from scrapbooks and unique albums.
The structures and people were orderly, traditional and stylish, you can tell the country had a well planned system. The diverse works on display here include glass plate negatives, vintage prints as well as images from scrapbooks and unique albums.
Below are vintage photos of Nigeria.
ALSO READ: Top 5 reasons you must visit Lagos
8. Cross River Ibo. Nkporor tribe, 'Isiji' masquerade, 1931
9. Ibadan Street Scene, 1960’s