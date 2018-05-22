Travel in time with these vintage photos of Nigeria

news

We take a look at some of the rarest and earliest photographic documentation of Nigeria and its people.

The structures and people were orderly, traditional and stylish, you can tell the country had a well planned system. The diverse works on display here include glass plate negatives, vintage prints as well as images from scrapbooks and unique albums.

Below are vintage photos of Nigeria.

1. Residence Of Colonial Governor, Marina, Lagos 1939

2. Osogbo 1920's

ALSO READ: Top 5 reasons you must visit Lagos

3. Grand Hotel, 1929

4. Asaba-Onitsha Ferry, 1959

5. Lagos 1970

6. Nigerian market in the 1940

7. Unknown man and woman in the 80s

8. Cross River Ibo. Nkporor tribe, 'Isiji' masquerade, 1931

9. Ibadan Street Scene, 1960’s

10. Igbo Woman At A Local Market, 1960s