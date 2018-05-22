Travel in time with these vintage photos of Nigeria

Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

The diverse works on display here include glass plate negatives, vintage prints as well as images from scrapbooks and unique albums.

(Tumblr)
We take a look at some of the rarest and earliest photographic documentation of Nigeria and its people.

The structures and people were orderly, traditional and stylish, you can tell the country had a well planned system. The diverse works on display here include glass plate negatives, vintage prints as well as images from scrapbooks and unique albums.

Below are vintage photos of Nigeria.

1. Residence Of Colonial Governor, Marina, Lagos 1939

play

2. Osogbo 1920's

play

3. Grand Hotel, 1929

play

4. Asaba-Onitsha Ferry, 1959

(Tumblr)

 

5. Lagos 1970

play

6. Nigerian market in the 1940

play

 

7. Unknown man and woman in the 80s

play

8. Cross River Ibo. Nkporor tribe, 'Isiji' masquerade, 1931

play (Dr.G.I. Jones)

9. Ibadan Street Scene, 1960’s

play

10. Igbo Woman At A Local Market, 1960s

play
