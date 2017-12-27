Travel in 2018 :  Visit 5 of the happiest places in the world

news

With 2018 around the corner, there are those who have long included their travel plans for the year into their calendar and there are the last minute travelers who almost always never plan for their trip.

No matter the category you fall in, there is always room to add more destinations to your list.

What does being happy mean to you? What would a city have for you to consider it a happy city? I know that if there is constant electricity, a functioning society, a society that allows for freedom of choice and one that is free from corruption, I would be happy to live in such a society.

What then do you do when you find yourself in a society that doesn’t fit your description of a happy society? You travel to a happy city! Plain and simple! Interested in finding some happiness yourself? These 5 cities have been considered some of the happiest cities in the world. So why not add them to your bucket list!

1. Auckland, New Zealand – With low crime rates, little pollution and good living standards, no wonder it has consistently ranked high as one of the happiest cities in the world. Auckland is the biggest city in New Zealand and it retains that unique New Zealand charm with beaches and rainforests.

So much of its charm and the reason why residents love it so much is because of that duality – you can enjoy the bustling city life and then go on a rugged outdoors adventure in no time at all. Everyone needs that kind of balance in their lives, and the way that Auckland combines the city and country makes it an ideal place to find your balance at home or on vacay.

2. Sydney, Australia – Sydney is popular for its friendly locals, down-to-earth folks and outdoorsy nature. The relaxed vibe, stunning beaches, great weather, beautiful scenery and an array of eateries are just a few of the reasons why Sydney made the list.

3. Barcelona, Spain – Fine architecture, a rich history, great shopping, beaches, as well as endless tapas and sangria, and you have found yourself an amazing place to live. It sure is a classic Mediterranean city! With its amazing weather and position as one of Europe's fastest improving Cities, it’s no wonder the people of Barcelona can’t wipe the smiles of their faces.

4. Singapore – Singapore has been said to be one of the cleanest and safest cities in the world so you can explore to your heart's content. It is also known as Asia’s happiest city. What makes Singapore really stand out are the people; friendly, warm and welcoming, they are sure to put a smile on any traveler’s face.

5. Koh Samui, Thailand – This is an island off the east coast of the Kra Isthmus in Thailand which is simply referred to as Samui by locals. It is one of Thailand’s largest islands after Phuket. Samui’s prosperity and quality of life has risen steadily with the recent influx of visitors drawn to its intoxicating blend of street food stalls, hidden Buddhist temples, jungle waterfalls, and palm-fringed beaches.

Article by Titi Dokubo