Travel :  4 amazing things to do in Costa Rica

Costa Rica is a rugged, rainforested Central American country with coastlines on the Caribbean and Pacific.

Besides being one of the happiest places to live in, Costa Rica is also known for its beaches, volcanoes, immense biodiversity and it is also one of those places where the women keep their last name for life instead of taking on their husband’s name.

If you visit Costa Rica, here are 4 amazing things to do

1. Climb Volcan Poas – Active volcanos are the most exciting features of Costa Rica's geological composition. This is considered to be the largest active crater in the world at almost 1.5 kilometers wide and 900 feet deep.

There are six in the tiny country, and the most popular one is within easy driving distance of San José which is one and a half hours north of the city. The Poas volcano has frequent eruptions, though not major ones. You'll have a good chance of seeing its famous phreatic eruptions if you visit.

2. Discover a Pre-Columbian Gold Museum – Located in the capital city San Jose, this unique museum houses a collection of over 1600 gold pieces from multiple Latin American cultures.

The pieces range in age from 500-1500 A.D., showcasing Pre-Columbian artefacts. The exhibition highlights the technology, use and purpose of the objects displayed, these communities’ relation to nature and their daily life practices. Where else in the world can you see so much gold in one place?

3. Visit Cartago – This is Costa Rica’s first capital city and is one of the oldest communities in Costa Rica. It is a small city not far from its current capital San Jose. Here, you can explore 16th-century ruins that are still famous in this city.

4. Go to Monteverde – High up in the mountains of Costa Rica is the area known as Monteverde. Famous for its Cloud Forest Reserve which was established in 1972. Monteverde has plenty of hiking trails and hanging bridges for walks above the forest canopy.

Once you step foot in Costa Rica, you’ll understand the meaning of their national motto – Pura Vida meaning Pure Life. It is much more than “pure life, Pura Vida is a state of mind – an appreciation of life’s simple pleasures.

Thanks in part to this Pura Vida, Costa Rica is consistently ranked one of the world’s “Happiest Countries”.

Article by Titi Dokubo