The 2018 edition of the Amref Health Africa ArtBall was all about honouring Nigerian artist, Toyin Ojih Odutola with the Rees Visionary Award.

The Amref Health Africa ArtBall which is a premier contemporary African art auction and philanthropic event that aims to raise funds and awareness for Amref Health Africa is honouring Odutola for bringing forth critical African cultural and transcultural perspectives, which has inspired and emboldened viewers through challenging times.

The award was presented to Toyin by Alicia Keys and her husband, Swizz Beatz with Solange Knowles and Jack Shainman acting as honorary hosts at the lavish event.

Young Paris was the benefit committee chair and the music was by our very own DJ Cuppy, along with DJ TUNEZ and djTAO.

See more photos from the event below.