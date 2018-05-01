Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Toyin Ojih Odutola honoured at the 2018 Amref Health Africa ArtBall

Toyin Ojih Odutola DJ Cuppy, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz attend 2018 Amref Health Africa ArtBall honouring Nigerian Artist

The 2018 edition of the Amref Health Africa ArtBall was all about honouring Nigerian artist, Toyin Ojih Odutola.

  Published:
Eddie Kadi, DJ Cuppy, Young Paris, Juls play

Eddie Kadi, DJ Cuppy, Young Paris, Juls

(instagram)
The 2018 edition of the Amref Health Africa ArtBall was all about honouring Nigerian artist, Toyin Ojih Odutola with the Rees Visionary Award.

Toyin Ojih Odutola play

Toyin Ojih Odutola

(elle.com)

 

The Amref Health Africa ArtBall which is a premier contemporary African art auction and philanthropic event that aims to raise funds and awareness for Amref Health Africa is honouring Odutola for bringing forth critical African cultural and transcultural perspectives, which has inspired and emboldened viewers through challenging times.

DJ Cuppy at the The Amref Health Africa ArtBall play

DJ Cuppy at the The Amref Health Africa ArtBall

(instagram)

 

The award was presented to Toyin by Alicia Keys and her husband, Swizz Beatz with Solange Knowles and Jack Shainman acting as honorary hosts at the lavish event.

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys play

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys

(instagram)

 

Young Paris was the benefit committee chair and the music was by our very own DJ Cuppy, along with DJ TUNEZ and djTAO.

See more photos from the event below.

Swizz Beatz, Laolu Senbanjo play

Swizz Beatz, Laolu Senbanjo

(instagram)

 

Eddie Kadi, DJ Cuppy play

Eddie Kadi, DJ Cuppy

(instagram)

 

play

 

Eddie Kadi, DJ Cuppy, Young Paris, Juls play

Eddie Kadi, DJ Cuppy, Young Paris, Juls

(instagram)
