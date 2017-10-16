Tourism :  Join over 5000 travel enthusiasts in November

Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Organisers have unveiled an exciting annual travel and tourism event to debut in Nigeria by November 2017.

The Nigeria Travel Week will be at your doorstep very soon.

Objectives of the Nigeria Travel Week (NTW) include helping nurture healthy leisure lifestyles and change the ‘Nigerian’ perception that travel and tourism is a luxury. To also promote travel and tourism in Nigeria and thus ensure a proper balance in the ‘Africans travelling Africa’ campaign on the continent, and to change the media and general narrative of Nigeria as a “Boko Haram and Corruption Country” to a Rich Ecotourism and Cultural Travel and Tourism Destination.

They aim to increase the local travel and tourism figures by 20% while creating 2,000,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2022 in the process.

To achieve this, Nigeria Travel Week (NTW) has been tagged as a massive campaign to get Nigerians to explore Nigeria.

The event is poised to attract about 5,000 people over the duration and will among others generate buzz and discussions on domestic tourism, destinations around Nigeria, data collation of travellers and tourism statistics in Nigeria and create awareness of the benefits of travel in-country and on the continent.

