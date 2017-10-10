This Nigerian is travelling across the country by rail [PHOTOS]

Jubilian Ngaruwa CEO, Jubtrip adventures, writer, travel and tourism enthusiast is on a solo adventure across Nigeria by Train.

Ngaruwa is on a 14 days Train trip through eight cities in Nigeria and we are super excited about this milestone.

She tells Pulse Travels she aims at promoting Rail Transportation system in Nigeria, by creating awareness and shining light to this means of transportation that has been ignored by indigenes, tourists and travel enthusiasts.

The states to be explored are Lagos, Ibadan, Osun, Enugu, Anambra, Porthacourt, Kaduna, Abuja and Jos.

The train trip starts on the 23rd of September and ends on the 14th of October 2017 starting from the South West – East – South South – North West – North Central.

More photos of Ngaruwa below: