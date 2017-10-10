Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

This Nigerian is travelling across the country by rail [PHOTOS]

This Nigerian is travelling across the country by rail [PHOTOS]

Ngaruwa is on a 14 days Train trip through eight cities in Nigeria and we are super excited about this milestone.

  • Published:
Ngaruwa is on a 14 days Train trip through eight cities in Nigeria

Ngaruwa is on a 14 days Train trip through eight cities in Nigeria

(Instagram)
Jubilian Ngaruwa CEO, Jubtrip adventures, writer,  travel and tourism enthusiast is on a solo adventure across Nigeria by Train.

Ngaruwa is on a 14 days Train trip through eight cities in Nigeria and we are super excited about this milestone.

play Jubilian arriving Lagos Railway corporation (Press)

She tells Pulse Travels she aims at promoting Rail Transportation system in Nigeria, by creating awareness and shining light to this means of transportation that has been ignored by indigenes, tourists and travel enthusiasts.

play Jubilian Ngaruwa is the CEO of Jubtrip adventures (Instagram/Jubtrip)

The states to be explored are Lagos, Ibadan, Osun, Enugu, Anambra, Porthacourt, Kaduna, Abuja and Jos.

play She will be exploring Lagos, Ibadan, Osun, Enugu, Anambra, Porthacourt, Kaduna, Abuja and Jos. (Instagram/Jubtrip)

The train trip starts on the 23rd of September and ends on the 14th of October 2017 starting from the South West – East – South South – North West – North Central. 

More photos of Ngaruwa below:

play Jubilian arriving Ibadan Railway station (Press)

play Exploring Ibadan with this amazing giraffe at Ibadan zoo, Joke. (Press)

play Arriving osogbo train station at 5pm (Press)

play Jubilian arrives the train station at Osgobo at 5pm to board a 9pm train. 26hours later no train. (Press)

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

