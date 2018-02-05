Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

This guy uses Tinder to get free accommodation

Travel For Free This guy uses Tinder to get free accommodation

Belgian traveller, Anthony Botta, 25, has been using Tinder Plus to get free rooms on his travels around Europe.

  • Published:
(Instagram/Zebotta)
We are all always looking for free accommodation when travelling but one guy takes it to a whole new level.

Botta uses the dating app to find women along his route days before he even gets there. It doesn't jut end there, Anthony admits he also has sex with his matches. “I am hosted only by ladies I matched on Tinder. Sometimes for the best, sometimes for the worst,” he told UK’s Metro.

So far his sleek mode of travelling has taken him to eight countries, 20 cities, including Rome, Ibiza, Cologne and Krakow and he also got a sponsorship from condom brand Durex.

shootout to my sponsors

A post shared by Tinder Surfer (@zebotta) on

 

He’s had 3000 matches on Tinder, and 21 hosts to date. He even boasts about his exploits on Instagram with his own hashtag: #TheZebottaLife.

 

Anthony is becoming quite controversial in Europe and has been getting plenty of love and hate from members of the public.

One Instagram user wrote, “Don’t judge other women’s apartments who open their home to you when you are the random, loser, stranger off the internet who can’t afford $20 for a f***ing hostel.

He says that he now wishes to go further afield and travel to New Zealand where he thinks he may have more success.

