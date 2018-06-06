news

It's a hard life but someone's gotta do it. After wrapping up her Masters program, Temi Otedola was certainly in the mood to enjoy herself and where better than a getaway to Italy. This globe-trotting socialite is living it up in Tuscany and we are here for it.

Thanks to her thriving fashion and lifestyle blog , Temi Otedola has had the opportunity to travel to some of the most beautiful places in the world. With her series 'JTOTakes...', Temi Otedola has had the time of her life in Miami, New York and Madrid to name but a few places.

For her latest adventure, Temi and her bae, popular musician Mr. Eazi, find themselves in Tusacany. Tuscany is a region in central Italy. Its capital, Florence, is home to some of the world’s most recognisable Renaissance art and architecture, including Michelangelo’s "David" statue, Botticelli’s works in the Uffizi Gallery and the Duomo basilica.

Its diverse natural landscape encompasses the rugged Apennine Mountains, the island of Elba’s beaches on the Tyrrhenian Sea and Chianti’s olive groves and vineyards. Temi is clearly making the most of the sprawling countryside whilst soaking up the local wine, cuisine and culture.

She wouldn't be staying true to her fashion blogger roots if she didn't give us a look or too. From her colourful tasselled earrings to her floral printed maxi dress, she's certainly getting us in the modd for a Summer adventure.

Take a look at Temi taking Tuscany and join us as we add the beautiful destination to our bucket list!