Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

This globe-trotting socialite is living it up in Tuscany

Temi Otedola This globe-trotting socialite is living it up in Tuscany and we are here for it

After completing her Masters, Temi Otedola is rewarding her self with an Italian getaway and she invited us too...sort of.

  • Published:
Temi Otedola living the dolce vita in Tuscany play

Temi Otedola living the dolce vita in Tuscany

(Instagram/ jtofashion)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It's a hard life but someone's gotta do it. After wrapping up her Masters program, Temi Otedola was certainly in the mood to enjoy herself and where better than a getaway to Italy. This globe-trotting socialite is living it up in Tuscany and we are here for it.

Thanks to her thriving fashion and lifestyle blog, Temi Otedola has had the opportunity to travel to some of the most beautiful places in the world. With her series 'JTOTakes...', Temi Otedola has had the time of her life in Miami, New York and Madrid to name but a few places.

For her latest adventure, Temi and her bae, popular musician Mr. Eazi, find themselves in Tusacany. Tuscany is a region in central Italy. Its capital, Florence, is home to some of the world’s most recognisable Renaissance art and architecture, including Michelangelo’s "David" statue, Botticelli’s works in the Uffizi Gallery and the Duomo basilica.

Its diverse natural landscape encompasses the rugged Apennine Mountains, the island of Elba’s beaches on the Tyrrhenian Sea and Chianti’s olive groves and vineyards. Temi is clearly making the most of the sprawling countryside whilst soaking up the local wine, cuisine and culture.

She wouldn't be staying true to her fashion blogger roots if she didn't give us a look or too. From her colourful tasselled earrings to her floral printed maxi dress, she's certainly getting us in the modd for a Summer adventure.

Take a look at Temi taking Tuscany and join us as we add the beautiful destination to our bucket list!

 

DAY ONE

A post shared by Temi Otedola (@jtofashion) on

 

Chimamanda, food and Italian hospitality. A very happy girl! #emo#8J+Pvg==##

A post shared by Temi Otedola (@jtofashion) on

 

Stealing the Hawaiian shirt trend from you boys #JTOtakesTuscany

A post shared by Temi Otedola (@jtofashion) on

 

 

King#emo#4oCZ##s Landing or Tuscany? #emo#8J+PuQ==## #JTOtakesTuscany

A post shared by Temi Otedola (@jtofashion) on

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

Top 3

1 Zuma Rock Myths surrounding this great mountainbullet
2 Food Recipe How make your own abacha (African salad)bullet
3 Healthy Foods Health benefits of soursopbullet

Related Articles

Lifestyle Blogger Instagram influencer Serrabellum gives us serious Dubai FOMO
Susanne Wenger The story of an Austrian artist who became an Osun priestess
Vacation Top 10 hotels to visit in 2018
Van Goghs Italy to return stolen paintings to Dutch museum soon
Pulse List 5 most expensive food items in the world
Pulse List 5 cheap European spots everyone needs to see in a lifetime
Travel + Leisure 7 most photographed places in the world
Eleven Madison Park New York's eatery named world's best restaurant

Travel, Arts & Culture

Owo soup
Food Recipe Here's how to cook the delicious owo soup
How to make eko
Nigerian Food How to make eko
Seafood restaurants in Lagos and where to find them
Guide Seafood restaurants in Lagos and where to find them
5 different detox recipes for you
DIY Different detox recipes for you