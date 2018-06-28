Pulse.ng logo
Go
This country has the best beaches in the world

Spain This country has the best beaches in the world

When it comes to the water quality of its beaches, Spain is King after being awarded 696 Blue Flags for 2018.

Spain has the best beaches in the world play

Spain has the best beaches in the world

(Pinterest)
One of the most beautiful countries in the world, Spain is home to over 5,000 miles of pristine coastline. Its beaches are some of the greatest and cleanest in the world.

When it comes to the water quality of its beaches, Spain is King after being awarded 696 Blue Flags for 2018.

The country has dominated the top of the list since the Blue Flag initiative was founded in 1987 and in 2018 comes ahead of Greece, France, Turkey and Portugal.

play When it comes to the water quality of its beaches, Spain is King after being awarded 696 Blue Flags for 2018. (Pinterest)

What is a Blue Flag

The Blue Flag is a trademark owned by FEE which is a not-for-profit, non-governmental organisation consisting of 65 organisations in 60 member countries in Europe, Africa, Oceania, Asia, North America and South America.

The results were released back in May by the Association of Environmental Education and the Consumer (Adeac), the Spanish section of the European Federation of Environmental Education (FEE).

Blue Flag criteria include high standards of safety, water quality, environmental information and management.

Surrounded by the Balearic Sea, the Bay of Biscay and the Alboran Sea, Spain is an obvious choice for beach vacations. The country has a diversity of coastlines that is unmatched in Europe, from the Atlantic to the Mediterranean, the temperate north to the sub-tropical south. Its beaches include: Illas Cies, Ria de Vigo, Galicia. Playa de Ses Illetes, Formentera, Balearic Islands. La Concha Beach, San Sebastian, Spain. Playa de Bolonia, Tarifa, Spain. Es Trenc, Mallorca, Balearic Islands.

