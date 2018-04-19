Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

These are the best food for your skin

Health & Food These are the best food for your skin

Food affects your glow so, get the low-down on the best foods to eat for healthy skin.

  • Published:
These are the best food for your skin play

These are the best food for your skin

(Diaco)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

These are the best foods to include in your diet to have radiant skin.

Food affects your glow so, get the low-down on the best foods to eat for healthy skin.

1. Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower seeds play Combine them with spinach, which is rich in vitamin C, for a skin-boosting side salad (suncups.com)

 

Eating a combination of vitamin E and C may protect the skin against UV damage. Sunflower seeds contain a tasty source of vitamin E when roasted. Combine them with spinach, which is rich in vitamin C, for a skin-boosting side salad.

ALSO READ: How to make Nigerian aphrodisiac drink

2. Salmon

null play Besides being a super-tasty and simple dinner, omega-3-containing salmon may also play a role in the prevention of non-melanoma skin cancer

 

Omega-3 fatty acids found in Salmon are not only to protect from cancer, heart disease and boost brain power but research suggests they are also good for the skin. These powerful nutrients are most commonly found in fatty fish, like salmon, tuna, or mackerel. Besides being a super-tasty and simple dinner, omega-3-containing salmon may also play a role in the prevention of non-melanoma skin cancer.

3. Olive Oil

Like the name indicates, monounsaturated fats are fat molecules containing one (unsaturated) carbon bond. They come from plant sources, and include many liquid-at-room-temperature oils like olive, peanut, and sesame. play You can add olive oil to any dish (dulezidar/iStock)

 

Including olive oil in your diet can ward off the signs of skin ageing. You can add olive oil to any dish.

4. Tomatoes

5 surprising health benefits of tomatoes play Studies suggest lycopene in tomatoes may protect against the sun’s harsh UV rays (Medical news today)

 

Studies suggest lycopene in tomatoes may protect against the sun’s harsh UV rays. Lycopene is more prevalent in processed tomatoes, like tomato paste or cooked tomato sauce.

5. Green Tea

play Scientists believe the antioxidants in the tea boost blood flow, oxygen, and nutrient delivery to the skin (PInterest)

 

A study in the Journal of Nutrition found that people who drank a beverage with green tea polyphenols every day for 12 weeks had smoother skin and less sun damage than those who didn’t. Scientists believe the antioxidants in the tea boost blood flow, oxygen, and nutrient delivery to the skin.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse List Health benefits of Garribullet
2 Health & Food 5 diseases you never knew African Velvet Tamarind (Awin)...bullet
3 Okpa Try this meal from Nigeria's South Eastbullet

Related Articles

DIY How to make Nigerian aphrodisiac drink
Pulse List How to make Nigerian smoked fish
Healthy Food Amazing health benefits of potatoes
Food Recipe Potato pepper soup
Okpa Try this meal from Nigeria's South East
DIY Tigernut milk (Kunnu Aya)
DIY Turn your corn into fufu with this recipe
Pulse List Health benefits of Garri
Oatmeal Fufu Enjoy this weight loss meal made from oat
Healthy Living Health benefits of Iru

Travel, Arts & Culture

Why you should add lemon in every food
Dieting Why you should add lemon in every food
Ofada rice and beef sauce
Recipe Ofada rice and beef sauce
5 most dangerous borders in the world
World News 5 most dangerous borders in the world
Check out the longest bridges in the world
World Check out the longest bridges in the world