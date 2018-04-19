These are the best food for your skin

news

These are the best foods to include in your diet to have radiant skin.

Food affects your glow so, get the low-down on the best foods to eat for healthy skin.

1. Sunflower Seeds

Eating a combination of vitamin E and C may protect the skin against UV damage. Sunflower seeds contain a tasty source of vitamin E when roasted. Combine them with spinach, which is rich in vitamin C, for a skin-boosting side salad.

2. Salmon

Omega-3 fatty acids found in Salmon are not only to protect from cancer, heart disease and boost brain power but research suggests they are also good for the skin. These powerful nutrients are most commonly found in fatty fish, like salmon, tuna, or mackerel. Besides being a super-tasty and simple dinner, omega-3-containing salmon may also play a role in the prevention of non-melanoma skin cancer.

3. Olive Oil

Including olive oil in your diet can ward off the signs of skin ageing. You can add olive oil to any dish.

4. Tomatoes

Studies suggest lycopene in tomatoes may protect against the sun’s harsh UV rays. Lycopene is more prevalent in processed tomatoes, like tomato paste or cooked tomato sauce.

5. Green Tea

A study in the Journal of Nutrition found that people who drank a beverage with green tea polyphenols every day for 12 weeks had smoother skin and less sun damage than those who didn’t. Scientists believe the antioxidants in the tea boost blood flow, oxygen, and nutrient delivery to the skin.