There's an island where men are not allowed

Ever looked around and decided you do not want to see men for some days?

Well, just like ancient Greek mythological tribe of notable women "The Amazons" and the women of La Belle from the movie "Godless", men are not allowed on SuperShe Island.

The women-only , health-focused destination, opening soon off the coast of Finland, invites female guests to book days or week-long stays.

The founder, former consultant Kristina Roth, came up with the idea after taking several restorative holidays in California, the New York Post reports. She loved both experiences but found out that men’s company seemed to mess up the relaxing vibes.

“When there was a cute guy, women would put on lipstick,” she told The New York Post. “The idea is, hey, focus on yourself — don’t try to get your hormones up.”

Roth decided on buying the island close to Finland after falling in love with a local man. “His parents own an island on the archipelago, and he kept telling me, the island next door is for sale,” she said. “I said, I’m not interested, I just bought a beautiful piece of land in Turks and Caicos — I’m really not interested.”

But once she saw the place, she fell in love with the archipelago. In July 2018, a networking group called SuperShe will open SuperShe Island, billed as an ultra-luxe, health-focused destination where female guests only are invited for retreats and casual stays.

So far, however, SuperShe voyagers have all come from within Roth’s inner circle. Once reservations open to the public in July, Roth says she’ll vet interested parties in a similar way to Soho House, which requires current members to vouch for applicants.

Prices are yet to be determined.