The Secret Of The Purple Lake :  Yaba Badoe releases magical book for young adults

Independent publishing house, Cassava Republic Press, is proud to announce the publication of The Secret of the Purple Lake.

A collection of five short stories for young adults by Ghanaian-British writer, Yaba Badoe, the Secret of the Purple Lake joins Cassava Republic’s growing stable of Young Adult and Children fiction.

The book moves from a small fishing village in Ghana to the savannah lands of Senegal and with stops in Spain, Thailand and the Orkney Islands along the way. This magical collection illustrates the interconnectedness of our world. Filled with dancing octopuses and singing walruses, Badoe has created delightful new fables for these globalised times.

At the heart of these tales lies the idea of independence and transformation, from Ajuba in The Fisherman’s Daughter who leaves home and becomes a mermaid, forever changed by her experience, to the Queen in Romilly The Golden Eagle, who finds a new lease on life through taking the form of a majestic eagle.

These themes resonate not only with young adults just finding their place in the world but with anyone who has ever wondered what it would be like to step into a different world.

With an eclectic setting and an even pace, Badoe recreates an ancient world filled with adventures, moral justice, family and love, brought to life with 24 beautiful black and white illustrations.