The Port-Harcourt zoo has only 9 animals left

Ever wondered what a trip to the Port-Harcourt zoo would be like?

Do not expect that oh-so-amazing feeling you feel deep in your gut and be prepared to see hungry lions, common birds, a caged monkey and some other creatures looking for an escape from such torturous captivity.

When then military governor Alfred Diete-Spiff established this zoo in 1974 little did he know it would end up looking like a prison for unwanted animals. Have you visited that place recently?

The Port Harcourt zoo was officially opened to the public on October 1, 1975, approximately 23 km from the airport. It used to be home to many species such as lions, gazelles, cobras, peacocks, monkeys, chimpanzees, turtles, crocodiles, ostriches, donkeys and many bird species. Now? The abandoned zoo is a shadow of itself. Calling it deplorable is an understatement. The animals are obviously not well-taken care of and look so lonely and desolate.

It is widely known that captive animals are unhappy when kept alone or in really small groups but in Port-Harcourt it seems like no one cares. You would find a very lonely monkey in a not so pleasant cage, two hungry looking lions, one poor crocodile, one snake, one chimp, two ostriches, one turtle, a deer, a duck and a handful of birds.

It's quite understandable that an economy where an increasing number of people can not even have a proper day’s meal would not have animals as a priority. Which is why they should all be set free or sold to zoos capable of taking care of their needs.

If not, management needs to do a better job in keeping the surroundings neater, feeding the animals well and look into getting more animals in the zoo.