The most beautiful mosques you would find in Nigeria

Majestic mosques can be found in almost every state in the country.

  Published:
(Pinterest)
Islam is one of the major religions in Nigeria and Africa today.

Asides being a religion, it has also influenced architecture in many parts of Africa. Majestic mosques can be found in almost every state in the country.

Here are some of the most beautiful mosques in Nigeria:

1. Bashir Uthman Tofa Mosque, Kano

play The mosque was named after Alhaji Bashir Uthman Tofa, a National Republican Convention (NRC) candidate (Pinterest)

 

The Bashir Uthman Tofa Mosque is located in Gandun Albasa, Kano. The mosque is an architectural masterpiece and beautifully finished with the finest materials.

The mosque was named after Alhaji Bashir Uthman Tofa, a National Republican Convention (NRC) candidate in the annulled Nigeria's June 12, 1993, presidential election.

2. Kano Central Mosque, Kano

play The Great Mosque of Kano is said to have been shifted to a new site in 1582 by Muhammed Zaki (Pinterest)

 

The Great Mosque of Kano is said to have been shifted to a new site in 1582 by Muhammed Zaki and rebuilt yet again due to disrepair sometime between 1855 and 1883 by Sarkin Kano Abdullahi dan Dabo.

After its destruction in the 1950s, the British Government sponsored the building of a new mosque in gratitude for the Nigerian role in WWII.

3. National Mosque in Abuja, Nigeria

play This mosque is located in the heart of Nigeria's capital city (Pinterest)

This mosque is located in the heart of Nigeria's capital city, Abuja. It features a gold dome and four

4. Illorin Central Mosque

play The mosque has a capacity of 20, 000 people (Pinterest)

 

This mosque is an ultra-modern place of prayer at the centre of Illorin. The mosque has a capacity of 20, 000 people.

