The most beautiful churches in Nigeria

Nigeria is home to some beautiful church buildings ever constructed.

Nigeria has many religions, but the two main ones being Islam and Christianity. Colonisation and the religious faith of Christians has resulted in some amazing structures being built over the years.

1. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Aba

The Aba Nigeria Temple has a gigantic total floor area of 11,500 square feet (1,070 m2). It is the 121st operating temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

It is one of only three temples of it’s kind to be built in all of Africa. It’s hard to miss this beautiful temple as it sits on 2.5 hectares (6.3 acres) of land and has a towering statue of the angel Moroni on top of the spire of the temple.

2. Cathedral Church of Christ, Lagos

The foundation stone for the first cathedral building was laid on 29 March 1867 and the cathedral was established in 1869.

Construction of the current building was however designed by architect Bagan Benjamin and the foundation stone was laid by the Prince of Wales (later King Edward VIII) on 21 April 1925. It was completed in 1946.

In 1976 the relics of Rev Dr Samuel Ajayi Crowther, a former Yoruba slave who became the first African bishop in the Anglican Church, were translated to the cathedral. There is a cenotaph erected as a memorial of him.

3. The Synagogue of the Church of All Nations

Constructed in 1991, this edifice became one of the most visited places in Nigeria. The architecture of the synagogue fits into its surroundings effortlessly.

Designed and built with lot of arches, spacious openings, and palm trees adorning it’s perimeter. As you walk up to the front entrance, you are greeting with a sizable stained glass window with scenic depictions of various Jewish holidays.

4. Maria Assumpta Catholic Church

The Catholic Church arrived Owerri and established as a mission in June 1912. It was not until 1954 that the construction of the cathedral began but the Nigerian Civil War stopped construction from 1967-1970 and was not until 1980 that it was dedicated.

Irish Bishop, Joseph Brendan Whelan, led the plan to build a modern cathedral in Owerri. With majority of the funds being sourced from outside of Nigeria, coming from Rome for the most part.

5. All Saints Anglican Church, Onitsha

The All Saint Anglican Church constructed back in 1949 by the former British Governor-general of Nigeria, Sir John Stewart Macpherson, but was built in phases over the years.

This place of worship survived the Nigerian civil war. The church aims to blend the old and new in a rich order of service that seeks to meet everyone's needs.