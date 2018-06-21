The cheapest countries to buy a citizenship from

news

Some countries run citizenship by investment programmes in exchange for a sizeable cash donation or investment in the country.

Residency for applicants is not a requirement for all and passports are issued almost instantly. We take a look at seven countries that offer these schemes, how much they cost and the benefits they provide.

1. Dominica

A donation of $100,000 (£72,000) to the government or a $200,000 (£143,000) property investment will get you visa-free travel to 122 countries and territories.

2. Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia's CIP was set up in 2015 with a requirement of a one-off donation of $100,000 (£72,000) to the government, a $300,000 (£215,000) property purchase, or a $500,000 (£359,000) bonds investment.

Citizens have visa-free access to a total of 130 countries and territories, including the UK, France and Switzerland, so the passport is highly sought-after.

3. Antigua and Barbuda

Since November 2017, applicants have been required to either donate $100,000 (£72,000) to the country's National Development Fund or at least $400,000 (£287,000) into a government-approved property investment.

The passport ensures visa-free travel to as many as 140 countries and territories, from the UK to Switzerland.

4. Grenada

A donation of $150,000 (£108,000) to the government or a property investment of $350,000 (£251,000) are the minimum requirements to get a citizenship.

Once granted citizenship, passport holders can travel to 131 countries and territories, including the UK and China.

5. St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Kitts' scheme has been running for decades. Citizenship can be bought with $150,000 (£108,000) as a hurricane relief donation, a $250,000 (£179k) investment in the sugar industry, or a $400,000 (£287,000) property. The passport offers visa-free travel to 141 nations, including the UK and Switzerland.

6. Vanuatu

Vanuatu founded its CIP in 2015 to raise funds to rebuild the country following the devastating Cyclone Pam. All the government requires from you is a donation of $200,000 (£143,000) per individual or $280,000 (£201,000) for an entire family. The Vanuatu authorities will even accept payment in bitcoin.

A Vanuatu passport offers visa-free travel to 116 countries and territories, including EU Schengen states, and it's the only CIP passport that allows the bearer to travel to Russia without a visa.

7. Cambodia

Cambodia's CIP scheme has been going on since the late 1990s. To be eligible, applicants have to contribute a cash donation of $250,000 (£179,000). There are no residency requirements and candidates can hold dual nationality but Cambodia's Visa-free access is restricted to 49 countries and territories, none of which are in Europe or North America.

8. Turkey

Last year, Turkey launched its very own CIP. In order to qualify, applicants must invest either $1 million (£712,000) in property, $2 million (£1.4 million) in a Turkish business, or $3 million (£2.1 million) in government bonds. Passports are issued almost instantly once the application has been approved. The Turkish passport is ranked joint 41st in the world in the latest Henley Passport Index and offers visa-free access to a total of 110 countries.