Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

The Carnivorous City makes CrimeReads’ best new crime novels list

Toni Kan The Carnivorous City makes CrimeReads’ best new crime novels list

Toni Kan’s The Carnivorous City follows a young man in search of his missing brother, who may have gotten in too deep with the city’s thriving organized crime.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Carnivorous City makes CrimeReads’ best new crime novels list play

The Carnivorous City makes CrimeReads’ best new crime novels list

(Press)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

CrimeReads magazine has listed Nigerian author Toni Kan's crime novel "The Carnivorous City" as one of the best crime novels around the world for May 2018.

This great news come barely 24 hours after the crime novel made its American debut on May 15, 2018.

play This great news come barely 24 hours after the crime novel made its American debut on May 15, 2018 (Press)

 

"Consider this your go-to spot for the finest and most anticipated crime imports from around the world," the magazine said of the list.

Of Toni Kan’s book it said, “This is a story both universal and specific—an ordinary man is pulled into a life of violence by circumstances beyond his control, à la The Man Who Knew Too Much, but the unique circumstances of the novel could only take place in modern-day Lagos, quickly becoming a centre for crime fiction with the support of Cassava Republic Press. Read this one if you enjoyed last year’s "Easy Motion Tourist "by Leye Adenle, also set in Lagos, and also featuring a dynamic, pop-art cover design.

Other books that made the May list includes Fuminori Nakamura’s Cult X, Ivory Pearl by Jean-Patrick Manchette, Victor del Arbol’s  A Million Drops, The Shadow Killer by Arnaldur Indridason and Gene Kerrigan’s The Rage.

Premiere of Slow Country play Nigerian author Toni Kan (Toni Kan)

ALSO READ: Toni Kan's book, "Taxi Driver" is not for children

About The Carnivorous City

Set in sprawling Lagos, Toni Kan’s The Carnivorous City follows a young man in search of his missing brother, who may have gotten in too deep with the city’s thriving organized crime.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tips These are the 7 best countries to immigrate tobullet
2 Health benefits of Garlic and Honeybullet
3 Food Recipe How to cook the delicious Afang Soupbullet

Related Articles

Omoni Oboli Toni Kan cannot wait to read actress' book
Nigerian Entertainment Toni Kan makes a tribute to the icons and forerunners
Book Festivals Has the Ake festival reached a point of diminishing returns?
Toni Kan My new book is 'not for children', ‘The Carnivorous City’ author shares exclusive details with Pulse
Ake 2017 Everything you missed from art and book festival
Toni Kan Author of ‘The Carnivorous City’ reveals title of new book
Pulse List 2016 10 notable Nigerian books for this year
Lagos Book and Arts Festival 2016 Toni Kan would be reading his new book with Hawa Golakai
Lagos Book and Arts Festival 2016 Toni Kan and Hawa Golakai interesting discussion on crime fiction in Africa

Travel, Arts & Culture

Cast for Lola Shoneyin's play unveiled
The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives Cast for Lola Shoneyin's play unveiled
How to make Afang soup
Food Recipe How to make Afang soup
Curry powder
Pulse Food 5 healthy spices you should be eating
5 things you should know about the Fulani people
Africa 5 things you should know about the Fulani people