The best foods to fight exhaustion

It is really easy to get exhausted in this country and burn all traces of energy left in you, so we put together this list of things to eat and drink to beat fatigue.
In one study, researchers discovered that eating bananas worked as well as sports drinks at keeping cyclists fueled. The potassium-packed fruit also includes fibre and vitamin B6 that you won’t find anywhere.
This weight loss meal will also help keep energy levels up. That’s because it’s high in fibre and comes with a dose of protein. Plus, oatmeal stabilizes blood sugar levels.
Almonds are packed with healthy monosaturated fats that are just what your body needs a quick refill. They replenish your energy faster than you can blink.
The protein in beans fills you up, the carbohydrate provides energy, and the fibre helps regulate blood sugar. Black beans, in particular, facilitate energy boost.
Turns out that dehydration may actually be at the root of your fatigue. It can lead to headaches, ruin your concentration, and put you in a sour a mood.