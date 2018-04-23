The best foods to fight exhaustion

news

Running low on fuel and facing mental fatigue and exhaustion? Then run to foods with complex carbs, protein, and fibre.

It is really easy to get exhausted in this country and burn all traces of energy left in you, so we put together this list of things to eat and drink to beat fatigue.

1. Bananas

In one study, researchers discovered that eating bananas worked as well as sports drinks at keeping cyclists fueled. The potassium-packed fruit also includes fibre and vitamin B6 that you won’t find anywhere.

2. Oatmeal

This weight loss meal will also help keep energy levels up. That’s because it’s high in fibre and comes with a dose of protein. Plus, oatmeal stabilizes blood sugar levels.

3. Almonds

Almonds are packed with healthy monosaturated fats that are just what your body needs a quick refill. They replenish your energy faster than you can blink.

4. Beans

The protein in beans fills you up, the carbohydrate provides energy, and the fibre helps regulate blood sugar. Black beans, in particular, facilitate energy boost.

5. Water

Turns out that dehydration may actually be at the root of your fatigue. It can lead to headaches, ruin your concentration, and put you in a sour a mood.