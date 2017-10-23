The Amaros :  Exhibition of art and poetry [PHOTOS]

Nigerian designer, Tunde Owolabi showcased his "New Ethnik Collection; Aso Oke fabrics" woven into fashion accessories and photographs.

The exhibition which took place on October 15, 2017, at the Red Door Art Gallery, Victoria Island Lagos saw unique Afrocentric designs.

According to Owolabi, he draws inspiration from the Yoruba culture of Nigeria and other African cultures, telling our stories to the world through beautiful patterns and colours with critical attention giving to every detail in the designs and production process.

Tunde pointed out among the array of exhibited photographs the oldest building in Lagos. He stated that the “The Amaros was inspired by post-colonial architecture”.

Inspired by the houses built by the returnees to Nigeria from Brazil and Cuba Returnees to Nigeria from Brazil, the photographs showcased their stylish buildings and reflected their lifestyle and identity which Tunde Owolabi translated with a modern twist in his new collection.