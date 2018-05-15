The 5 most beautiful places in Africa

news

If you love travelling, then these are five of the most beautiful places to visit in Africa.

Africa is a remarkable continent with some truly spectacular scenery and wildlife but there are just some experiences and scenery that stand out more than others.

1. Victoria Falls

On either side of Zambia and Zimbabwe, “Mosi-oa-Tunya,” which translates to “smoke that thunders” is the largest body of falling water on earth. You can even take a refreshing dip in the natural pools on the Zambian side of the falls. With a width of 1,700 meters and a depth of 108 meters, the Falls are twice the height of Niagara Falls. And they’re surrounded by the Savannah, which is full of rhinos, hippos and lions.

2. Sidi Bou Said

Sidi Bou Said is a pretty little village in Tunisia that has drawn great painters and writers for over a century. It was once a local religious site looking out onto the azure waters of the ocean before the French artist Baron Rodolphe D’Erlanger instigated a colour scheme of whitewash and light blue that now covers the whole village.

The buildings are famous too for their great studded doors, with crescent patterns on many. Matisse, Klee, and Auguste Macke all came here to paint, and Andre Gide and Simone de Beauvoir came to write.

3. Mount Kilimanjaro

Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania is one of the world’s greatest peaks. Although the trek to the summit is not for the faint of heart, anyone with a good level of fitness and a solid sense of adventure can go, with a guide of course.

The peak is at 6,000 meters, and the altitude alone will push your body to the maximum. But the views from the top make it worthwhile. Besides, you can paraglide from the top of the summit.

4. Table Mountain

Table Mountain looms over Cape Town at the southern tip of the continent at the Cape of Good Hope. Along with the peaks of Signal Hill, Devil’s Peak, and Lion’s Head, it forms a huge natural amphitheatre in which the Dutch settlers of the 17th century first established what would become Cape Town.

5. Zanzibar

The Zanzibar island is a tropical paradise off the coast of Tanzania in the Indian Ocean. You’ll find Zanzibar City, famous for its historic Stone Town area and its connection to the spice and slave trades in the 19th century, on Unguja Island.