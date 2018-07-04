Terra Kulture Mydrim Gallery to hold Art Auction this July

In addition to its annual art auction, TKMG is set to hold its first ever Emerging Artist Competition in Lagos.
Nigeria’s Foremost Indigenous Art Auction House, Terra Kulture Mydrim Gallery Auction House (TKMG), has strived to showcase Nigeria and West Africa as a hub of talent and creativity. It has done this successfully for over nine years through the art auction done every year.
This year, however, TKMG is changing things up by holding its first ever competition to give two artists a chance of showing their works at the Lagos Art Auction 2018 while five semi-finalists will have their works featured on the Terra Kulture Art Gallery Instagram page.
Speaking on the competition, Curator of Terra Kulture Art Gallery, Ugonna Ibe-Ejiogu, states:
"...For the first time, as part of the program, we are giving two emerging artists the opportunity to showcase their work and benefit from expert critique by notable artists and seasoned collectors."
5 Semi-Finalists will be chosen from all the submissions and their works will be featured on @terrakultureartgallery IG page. The two artists with the highest number of likes will get the opportunity to showcase their work at the opening night preview of the Lagos Art Auction.
Ibe-Ejiogu also states:
"While the selected works will not be up for sale at the auction, this will certainly be invaluable exposure for the finalists and we hope that it becomes a catalyst for their career growth.”
The Lagos Art Auction is set to hold its 9th auction on the 27th of July, 2018. The event will feature a carefully curated collection of some of West Africa’s most notable artists. Here's why you should buy Nigerian art before everyone catches on.