Terra Kulture Mydrim Gallery to hold Art Auction this July

news

TKMG is celebrating Nigeria’s artistic and cultural heritage by focusing on the selection and sale of exquisite pieces at its annual art auction.

Nigeria’s Foremost Indigenous Art Auction House, Terra Kulture Mydrim Gallery Auction House (TKMG), has strived to showcase Nigeria and West Africa as a hub of talent and creativity. It has done this successfully for over nine years through the art auction done every year.

This year, however, TKMG is changing things up by holding its first ever competition to give two artists a chance of showing their works at the Lagos Art Auction 2018 while five semi-finalists will have their works featured on the Terra Kulture Art Gallery Instagram page.

ALSO READ: Artist wins N1,000,000 at ARTX Lagos

Speaking on the competition, Curator of Terra Kulture Art Gallery, Ugonna Ibe-Ejiogu, states:

"...For the first time, as part of the program, we are giving two emerging artists the opportunity to showcase their work and benefit from expert critique by notable artists and seasoned collectors."

To compete in the competition:

Follow @terrakultureartgallery & @mydrim_gallery on Instagram Post a clear picture of your artwork on your Instagram page Include the title, medium, year and description of your work and use #LagosArtAuction2018 & #tkmgauctionhouse in your caption Tag @terrakultureartgallery & @mydrim_gallery in your caption

ALSO READ: Art Galleries to visit in Lagos

5 Semi-Finalists will be chosen from all the submissions and their works will be featured on @terrakultureartgallery IG page. The two artists with the highest number of likes will get the opportunity to showcase their work at the opening night preview of the Lagos Art Auction.

Ibe-Ejiogu also states:

"While the selected works will not be up for sale at the auction, this will certainly be invaluable exposure for the finalists and we hope that it becomes a catalyst for their career growth.”