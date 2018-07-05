Take a look at this 1925 colonial building in Port Harcourt

news

Photo Journalist, Enefa, takes beautiful pictures of a colonial building in Port Harcourt.

Rumoured to be the first building built in the now State Secretariat complex of Rivers state, the structure is still standing strong and is in use till today.

The former administrative seat of government in Port Harcourt has a sturdy British architecture. Although parts of the building has offices that are still in use, most of the structure is in disrepair and is slowly crumbling.

Enefa, writer and photo journalist, explored the obscure building and took photos of it with a subject.