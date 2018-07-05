Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Take a look at this 1925 colonial building in Port Harcourt

Photos Take a look at this 1925 colonial building in Port Harcourt

Enjoy these beautiful photos of the former administrative seat of government in colonial times.

  • Published:
Take a look at this 1925 colonial building in Portharcourt play

Take a look at this 1925 colonial building in Portharcourt

(Artsy Moments)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Photo Journalist, Enefa, takes beautiful pictures of a colonial building in Port Harcourt.

Rumoured to be the first building built in the now State Secretariat complex of Rivers state, the structure is still standing strong and is in use till today.

The former administrative seat of government in Port Harcourt has a sturdy British architecture. Although parts of the building has offices that are still in use, most of the structure is in disrepair and is slowly crumbling.

Enefa, writer and photo journalist, explored the obscure building and took photos of it with a subject.

Take a look at this 1925 colonial building in Portharcourt play

Take a look at this 1925 colonial building in Portharcourt

(Artsy Moments)

Take a look at this 1925 colonial building in Portharcourt play

Take a look at this 1925 colonial building in Portharcourt

(Artsy Moments)

ALSO READ: See 10 amazing photos of old Nigeria

Take a look at this 1925 colonial building in Portharcourt play

Take a look at this 1925 colonial building in Portharcourt

(Artsy Moments)

Take a look at this 1925 colonial building in Portharcourt play

Take a look at this 1925 colonial building in Portharcourt

(Artsy Moments)

Take a look at this 1925 colonial building in Portharcourt play

Take a look at this 1925 colonial building in Portharcourt

(Artsy Moments)

Take a look at this 1925 colonial building in Portharcourt play

Take a look at this 1925 colonial building in Portharcourt

(Artsy Moments)
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

Top 3

1 Healthy Living Health benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar you didn't know aboutbullet
2 Health Benefits Why you should start using onion water now!bullet
3 China Take a look at the country's dare-devil tourist attractionsbullet

Related Articles

Ado-Awaye The seven wonders of the mysterious town in Oyo
Tips and tricks The ultimate guide to taking better travel photos
Throwback 10 amazing photos of old Nigeria
Explore 5 train trips you must make in Nigeria
Photo Gallery Surfing on Lagos wild and wonderful coasts
People Taboos in ancient Yorubaland

Travel, Arts & Culture

The seven wonders of Ado-Awaye in Oyo
Ado-Awaye The seven wonders of the mysterious town in Oyo
You can win a 12-day filmmaking trip to Tanzania
Travel Documentary You can win a 12-day filmmaking trip to Tanzania
Try this simple gizdodo recipe
Gizdodo Try this simple gizzard and dodo recipe
5 reasons why you should start eating mushrooms
Healthy Living 5 reasons why you should start eating mushrooms