Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Suya spot pops up in London [PHOTOS]

Food & Travel Suya spot pops up in London [PHOTOS]

The restaurant "Alhaji Suya" mixes European delicacies with the Spicy Nigerian feel.

  • Published:
Suya spot pops up in London [PHOTOS] play

Suya spot pops up in London

(Instagram/alhajisuya)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Nigerian man based in London identified as Abdullahi Mai Kano has opened London's first Suya place.

An MSc holder and graduate of the University of Greenwich, Mai Kano has young man decided to create employment for himself by opening a Nigerian restaurant that specialises in Suya grilling.

We are now live on Peckham park road. London. Show us some love and share.

A post shared by Alhaji SUYA (@alhajisuya) on

Kay O’Lucifern shared the post on Facebook writing, "one out of 5 restaurants or food stores in south-east London is owned by either Yoruba or Igbo or Calabar or Edo person.

Last week, a young Hausa man opened a shop called Alhaji Suya and I am very sure that he is the first and only Hausa man to open a restaurant in the whole of the UK.

I rarely come across Hausa/Fulani people hustling in the streets of London or working in any organisation in the UK except those working in Nigerian embassy or those studying in the UK universities through their state or federal government sponsorships and they hardly stay after the completion of their studies.

I was impressed to see this friendly and hardworking young Hausa man, an MSc holder of the University of Greenwich, London, promoting one of the Nigerian delicacies in London. If you are in London or planning to come to London, the address is 15 Peckham Park Road, London, SE15 6TR.”

A post shared by Alhaji SUYA (@alhajisuya) on

 

The restaurant "Alhaji Suya" mixes European delicacies with the Spicy Nigerian feel. Side dishes on the menu Includes salads, plantain, yamarita and much more.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Food Recipe Here's how to cook the Nigerian jollof ricebullet
2 Youtube Sisi Yemmie shares her famous Yam Pottage recipebullet
3 Food Recipe Ever thought of cooking egusi soup? Here's howbullet

Related Articles

Food&Wellness 7 foods to boost your immune system
Valentine & Romance 5 perfect places for a romantic date in Lagos
More Valentine Chills 5 best cafes for a lunch date in Abuja
DIY Try this exotic Oleku rice
Food & Wellness 5 amazing health benefits you can reap from eating akara
DIY Try out this Cameroonian Jollof rice recipe
Food & Wellness 5 reasons Irish potatoes are good for your health
Pulse List Foods to increase libido for women
Pulse List Foods to increase sperm count
Pulse List 5 high-protein breakfasts that'll help you lose weight

Travel, Arts & Culture

How to maximize your Nigerian passport
Travel Tips How to maximize your Nigerian passport
This 20 something-year-old is an Orisa priestess
Millenials & African Divinity This 20 something-year-old is an Orisa priestess
5 perfect places for a romantic date in Lagos
Valentine & Romance 5 perfect places for a romantic date in Lagos
5 best cafes for a lunch date in Abuja
More Valentine Chills 5 best cafes for a lunch date in Abuja