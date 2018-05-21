Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Soups every Nigerian should be able to make

DIY Soups every Nigerian should be able to make

Here are 7 soups every Nigerian or foreigner looking to acquaint themselves with Nigerian culture should know how to make.

  • Published:
This Ewedu recipe is fit for the gods play

This Ewedu recipe is fit for the gods

(Knorr)
Nigerians have dishes indigenous to them, there are however several dishes that are found in various household.

Okro soup

Okro play

Okro

(Press)

 

This is the most basic Nigerian soup and really easy to make making it a favourite among bachelors.

Get it here.

Egusi soup

play (Dobbys signature)

 

Egusi soup can be eaten with rice and swallow but requires more effort. You can add vegetables to spice it up a little.

Most Nigerian egusi soup recipes are made using melon seeds, palm oil, vegetables (bitter leaf or any other of our choice) and other condiments. Egusi soup is best enjoyed with pounded yam, eba, semo/wheat or amala.

Get it here

Ogbono soup

How to cook Ogbono soup play

How to cook Ogbono soup

(Eating Nigeria)

 

Ogbono soup is eaten widely across Nigeria. Also known as Draw Soup, Ogbono is slimy in nature and helps your swallow slide down.

Some people like their Ogbono soup plain others would add vegetables to it.

Get the recipe here.

Efo riro

How to cook the delicious efo riro soup play

How to cook the delicious efo riro soup

(The guardian nigeria)

 

Efo riro is a variation of vegetable soup indigenous to the Yorubas and enjoys popularity especially in the West.

Get the recipe here.

Ewedu

play (Daily Family NG)

 

A delicacy of the Yorubas, ewedu is usually served alongside fish or meat stew with any swallow meal.

Get the recipe here.

