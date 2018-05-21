Soups every Nigerian should be able to make

news

Nigerians have dishes indigenous to them, there are however several dishes that are found in various household.

Here are 7 soups every Nigerian or foreigner looking to acquaint themselves with Nigerian culture should know how to make.

Okro soup

This is the most basic Nigerian soup and really easy to make making it a favourite among bachelors.

Egusi soup

Egusi soup can be eaten with rice and swallow but requires more effort. You can add vegetables to spice it up a little.

Most Nigerian egusi soup recipes are made using melon seeds, palm oil, vegetables (bitter leaf or any other of our choice) and other condiments. Egusi soup is best enjoyed with pounded yam, eba, semo/wheat or amala.

Ogbono soup

Ogbono soup is eaten widely across Nigeria. Also known as Draw Soup, Ogbono is slimy in nature and helps your swallow slide down.

Some people like their Ogbono soup plain others would add vegetables to it.

Efo riro

Efo riro is a variation of vegetable soup indigenous to the Yorubas and enjoys popularity especially in the West.

Ewedu

A delicacy of the Yorubas, ewedu is usually served alongside fish or meat stew with any swallow meal.