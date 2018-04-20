Smoked fish could be causing cancer experts say

news

Experts warn that smoked fish could be dangerous for both consumers and cooks.

Market women across West Africa who have been smoking fish, shellfish, and prawns for sale would not be pleased with this news.

This ancient method leaves smoke in the eyes of the women preparers and the wood is mixed with coal and gas and produce large amounts of carbon dioxide, adding to greenhouse gases. “Traditional smoking releases contaminants known as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, which are carcinogenic and hazardous to the human respiratory system,” said Yvette Diei-Ouadi, a fisheries expert with the UN.

A new technology called FTT-Thiaroye has been trying to make smoking fish healthier and more profitable.

Since its official introduction in 2015, the machine has evolved from simple technology to a processing technique that is applicable to existing kilns, making it easier to roll out on a broad scale.

Created with the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and local partners such as the National Training Centre for Fish and Aquaculture Technicians in Senegal, the FTT method reduces smoke and the amount of wood needed by funnelling smoke from the kilns through a metal pipe. The furnace sits at the base of the smoker and can be pushed or rolled underneath the smoking compartment. The oven also can be used to stored smoked fish.