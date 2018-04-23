Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Readers would rather holiday in Sao Tome than Nigeria

Pulse Poll Readers would rather holiday in Sao Tome than Nigeria

Nigeria is a lovely place but not half as beautiful as Sao Tome.

  • Published:
Would you rather holiday in Nigeria or Sao Tome?

Would you rather holiday in Nigeria or Sao Tome?

(TAP Air Portugal)
On Monday, April 16, 2018, we asked readers to choose to holiday in Sao Tome and Principe or Nigeria.

Surprisingly, nobody voted on holiday in Nigeria!

play Surprisingly, nobody voted on holiday in Nigeria! (Pulse Poll)

 

Quite understandable though. Nigeria is a lovely place but not half as beautiful as Sao Tome.

play Nigeria is a lovely place but not half as beautiful as Sao Tome (Travel S Helper)

 

About Sao Tome and Principe

Floating in the Gulf of Guinea, Africa's second-smallest nation is a sight to behold. Once a centre of global cocoa production and coffee, São Tomé & Príncipe has suffered an economic collapse since independence from Portugal in 1975.

play The rich volcanic soil and close proximity to the Equator made São Tomé and Príncipe ideal for sugar cultivation (Afro Tourism)

 

The islands were uninhabited until their discovery by Portuguese explorers in the 15th century. Gradually colonized and settled by the Portuguese throughout the 16th century, they collectively served as a vital commercial and trade centre for the Atlantic slave trade.

The rich volcanic soil and close proximity to the Equator made São Tomé and Príncipe ideal for sugar cultivation, followed later by cash crops such as coffee and cocoa; the lucrative plantation economy was heavily dependent upon imported African slaves. São Tomé and Príncipe have since remained one of Africa's most stable and democratic countries.

