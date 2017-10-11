Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Pulse List :  5 places to visit in October

Try venturing to any of these tourist attractions this month of October.

  Published:
Want to go exploring this October but out of ideas? Pulse Travel has got you covered!

1. Omo reserve

play Go exploring at the Omo Forest reserve in Ogun state (Google)

The Omo Forest Reserve should be your top destination this month.

The reserve hosts over 200 types of tree, 125 species of bird and several mammals, including many endangered species such as chimpanzees, elephants and white-throated guenon monkeys. It has an elephant camp where guests can enjoy the beautiful elephants, nature trails, stay in clean but basic cabins or tents and enjoy an evening campfire.

play While there, enjoy an evening of campfire and friends (Google)

To get the best view of the reserve, climb the Beetle Hill. Organised trips include a 45-minute drive to the hill's base, or a two and a half hour walk, and a 25-minute climb to the top. Trips usually include a picnic lunch.

2. Yankari National park

Yankari game reserve play Visit the Yankari National park (Hausa premium)

 

Yankari National Park is a large wildlife park located in Bauchi State, in northeastern Nigeria.

Home to several natural warm water springs, as well as a wide variety of flora and fauna, you do not want to miss out on experiencing this hotspot.

Yankari game reserve play Yankari is an ideal spot for tourist (Pinterest)

 

Its location in the heartland of the West African savanna makes it a unique way for tourists and holidaymakers to watch wildlife in its natural habitat.

3. Kalakuta

play Take a trip down memory lane at Kalakuta (Google)

 

Legendary musician Fela Kuti's former house and revolutionary headquarters is now a fascinating museum you should visit.

With everything intact from Fela's bedroom to his underwear. Hang around on the rooftop terrace and you might catch a band rehearsal or performance.

4. Lekki Conservation Centre

play Lekki Conservation centre (Google)
 

Visit the Lekki Conservation Centre and take photos of wildlife and on top the canopy. With just N3,000 you get to go on the canopy walk and have a nice little picnic when you are done.

5. Idanre Hills

play Idanre Hills (Google)
 

The hill of Idanre is one of the most beautiful natural landscapes in Nigeria.

It includes historical sites as Owa's Palace, Shrines, Old Court, Belfry, Agbooogun footprint, thunder water (Omi Apaara) and burial mounds and grounds.

