Pulse List :  5 most beautiful places to visit in West Africa

Thinking of exploring West Africa? Ensure you visit these locations that have everything to offer. From sandy dunes to pristine beaches, these are five of West Africa's most beautiful places.

1. Lome, Togo

Everywhere in Togo is equally pleasant and very beautiful. From Lome’s pristine sands and butterfly walks in Kpalimé’s beautiful forests, Togo ranks high for natural beauty.

Also, learn about coffee and coca plantations on a guided tour exploring the area around beautiful Kpalimé.

Lomé is West Africa’s most chilled capital and Kpalimé has got some nice waterfalls if you willing to trek.

Lome has a laid-back vibe and hosts West’s Africa’s biggest nightclub.

2. Visit the World's biggest church in Yamoussoukro, Cote d’Ivoire

Try visiting Cote d’Ivoire in your spare time. Nightlife in Abidjan is a big deal. Biking from the Liberian border is also an epic jungle trail.

The capital is really laid back and quaint.

3. Try Guinea's Fouta Djallon

With many of the region main rivers originating in the Fouta Djallon, this place is filled with mountains and waterfalls.

Conakry has a pretty decent nightlife and displays great variety. The beach parties are a hit too.

4. Freetown Peninsula, Sierra Leone

Enjoy Jungle mountains by the sea and fantastic beaches too. Sierra Leone is our ultimate vacation spot!

5. Kokrobrite, Ghana

Another ultimate destination. It is often said if you haven't visited Kokrobite, you haven't been to Ghana.

Enjoy the amazing pristine beaches and splendid nightlife. Also feel free to paddle out with your surfboard.