5 most beautiful places to visit in West Africa

Pulse List 5 most beautiful places to visit in West Africa

From sandy dunes to pristine beaches, these are five of West Africa's most beautiful places.

  • Published:
Hotel Ibis, Lome, Togo play

Hotel Ibis, Lome, Togo

(Google)
The year is gradually coming to an end and the long holidays is about to set in!

Thinking of exploring West Africa? Ensure you visit these locations that have everything to offer. From sandy dunes to pristine beaches, these are five of West Africa's most beautiful places.

ALSO READ: 7 African destinations perfect for a romantic getaway

play Lome, Togo (Google)

 

1. Lome, Togo

Everywhere in Togo is equally pleasant and very beautiful. From Lome’s pristine sands and butterfly walks in Kpalimé’s beautiful forests, Togo ranks high for natural beauty.

Also, learn about coffee and coca plantations on a guided tour exploring the area around beautiful Kpalimé.

Lomé is West Africa’s most chilled capital and Kpalimé has got some nice waterfalls if you willing to trek.

Lome has a laid-back vibe and hosts West’s Africa’s biggest nightclub.

play World's biggest church in Yamoussoukro, Cote d’Ivoire (Google)

2. Visit the World's biggest church in Yamoussoukro, Cote d’Ivoire

Try visiting Cote d’Ivoire in your spare time. Nightlife in Abidjan is a big deal. Biking from the Liberian border is also an epic jungle trail.

play Yamoussoukro, Cote d’Ivoire (Google)

The capital is really laid back and quaint.

play Fouta Djallon, Guinea is filled with mountains and waterfalls (Google)

3. Try Guinea's Fouta Djallon

With many of the region main rivers originating in the Fouta Djallon, this place is filled with mountains and waterfalls.

Conakry has a pretty decent nightlife and displays great variety. The beach parties are a hit too.

play Aerial view of Freetown Peninsula, Sierra Leone (Google)

 

4. Freetown Peninsula, Sierra Leone

Enjoy Jungle mountains by the sea and fantastic beaches too. Sierra Leone is our ultimate vacation spot!

play Kokrobite, Ghana (Google)

 

5. Kokrobrite, Ghana

Another ultimate destination. It is often said if you haven't visited Kokrobite, you haven't been to Ghana.

Enjoy the amazing pristine beaches and splendid nightlife. Also feel free to paddle out with your surfboard.

