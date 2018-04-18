Potato pepper soup

news

Potato Peppersoup is perfect for a cold harmattan or rainy day.

It contains pepper soup ingredients, so expect something spicy.

Ingredients

Irish Potatoes

Fresh fish (head and tail only)

Mushrooms

Onion

Habanero peppers

Ground ehu (Calabash Nutmeg)

Stock cube

Black pepper

Scent leaves

Bay leaves (optional)

Salt

Water

Preparation

1. Boil small water in a pot and set it on the stove.

2. Add the ground ehu, black pepper and stock cube and gently place the pieces of fish in the pot.

3. Once the bottom heats up, turn the fish around so that all sides will get some heating.

4. When the fish is well heated all over, remove them from the pot and add the potatoes.

5. Add water to cover the potatoes, add the bay leaves and start cooking on high heat till the potatoes are cooked but not soft.

6. Add mushrooms and cook for 2 minutes. Then add the fish, onions, habanero pepper and cook for 2 minutes.

7. Add salt to taste. Stir gently because of the fish to make sure everything is incorporated.

Enjoy!