Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Potato pepper soup

Food Recipe Potato pepper soup

It contains pepper soup ingredients, so expect something spicy.

  • Published:
Potato pepper soup play

Potato pepper soup

( Nigerian Recipes)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Potato Peppersoup is perfect for a cold harmattan or rainy day.

It contains pepper soup ingredients, so expect something spicy.

play It contains pepper soup ingredients, so expect something spicy. (Nigerian Recipes)

ALSO READ: Get this homemade Nkwobi recipe

Ingredients

Irish Potatoes

Fresh fish (head and tail only)

Mushrooms

Onion

Habanero peppers

Ground ehu (Calabash Nutmeg)

Stock cube

Black pepper

Scent leaves

Bay leaves (optional)

Salt

Water

Preparation

1. Boil small water in a pot and set it on the stove.

ALSO READ: Enjoy this weight loss meal made from oat

2. Add the ground ehu, black pepper and stock cube and gently place the pieces of fish in the pot.

3. Once the bottom heats up, turn the fish around so that all sides will get some heating.

4. When the fish is well heated all over, remove them from the pot and add the potatoes.

5. Add water to cover the potatoes, add the bay leaves and start cooking on high heat till the potatoes are cooked but not soft.

6. Add mushrooms and cook for 2 minutes. Then add the fish, onions, habanero pepper and cook for 2 minutes.

7. Add salt to taste. Stir gently because of the fish to make sure everything is incorporated.

Enjoy!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse List Health benefits of Garribullet
2 Health & Food 5 diseases you never knew African Velvet Tamarind (Awin)...bullet
3 Okpa Try this meal from Nigeria's South Eastbullet

Related Articles

Okpa Try this meal from Nigeria's South East
DIY How to make Plantain Fufu
DIY Turn your corn into fufu with this recipe
Healthy Living Health benefits of Iru
Pulse List Health benefits of Garri
Oatmeal Fufu Enjoy this weight loss meal made from oat
DIY How to make Akwa Ibom's Abak Atama soup
#WednesdayDish Try this mouthwatering Nsala soup
Ukwa How to make African breadfruit porridge
DIY Tigernut milk (Kunnu Aya)

Travel, Arts & Culture

Josef Adamu
Josef Adamu Meet the art director who is redefining visual storytelling
5 unbelievable health benefits of eating plantain
Plantain The health benefits of eating this food are unbelievable
Health benefits of potatoes
Food & Health Health benefits of potatoes
5 best beach hotels in Lagos
Pulse List 5 best beach hotels in Lagos