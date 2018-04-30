Plantain omelette for workers day

news

Ingredients for plantain omelette

Ripe plantain

Eggs

Slim sausages

Onion

Salt

Green peas

Spinach/scent leaves/ ugu

Vegetable oil

Pepper (optional)

ALSO READ: This Fisherman soup recipe is bound to leave you salivating

Preparation

1. Fry the onions in oil for a minute.

Add the tomato, sausage and green peas and fry for 2 minutes.

2. Pour the ingredients into the egg, add the sliced leaf vegetables and stir.

3. Heat a small quantity of vegetable oil and pour the egg mix from step 3 into the pan such that the mix is well spread out to cover the pan.

4. Reduce the heat to very low and once the edge of the omelette cakes, lay the fried plantains flat on the omelette to cover it.

5. Once the plantain omelette cakes all over, transfer it to a flat plate.