Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Plantain omelette for workers day

Food Recipe Plantain omelette for workers day

Enjoy an exotic breakfast of fried plantains and egg in one dish.

  • Published:
Plantain omelette for workers day play

Plantain omelette for workers day

(Que Rica Vida)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients for plantain omelette

Ripe plantain

Eggs

Slim sausages

Onion

Salt

Green peas

Spinach/scent leaves/ ugu

Vegetable oil

Pepper (optional)

play Plantain omelette for workers day (Foodstantly)

ALSO READ: This Fisherman soup recipe is bound to leave you salivating

Preparation

1. Fry the onions in oil for a minute.

Add the tomato, sausage and green peas and fry for 2 minutes.

2. Pour the ingredients into the egg, add the sliced leaf vegetables and stir.

3. Heat a small quantity of vegetable oil and pour the egg mix from step 3 into the pan such that the mix is well spread out to cover the pan.

4. Reduce the heat to very low and once the edge of the omelette cakes, lay the fried plantains flat on the omelette to cover it.

5. Once the plantain omelette cakes all over, transfer it to a flat plate.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Religious Tourism The most beautiful churches in Nigeriabullet
2 Religious Travelling The most beautiful mosques you would find in Nigeriabullet
3 Food Recipe How to cook vegetable okra soupbullet

Related Articles

Foodie 10 foods you've been pronouncing wrong all your life
Foodie 5 delicious things you must eat this weekend
Food Recipe How to make watermelon soup
Food Recipe How to cook Ogbono soup
Asun How to make your own small chops delicacy
Fruits Health benefits of lime
DIY How to prepare Black soup
Food Recipe Cook your yam with vegetable and ugba
Eating Right The best foods to fight exhaustion
Food Recipe Bitter leaf soup for the weekend

Travel, Arts & Culture

10 foods you've been pronouncing wrong all your life
Foodie 10 foods you've been pronouncing wrong all your life
5 things you can only buy in Nigeria
Travel Tips 5 things you can only buy in Nigeria
Traditions only Nigerians can understand
Travel Guide Traditions only Nigerians can understand
A brief walk into National Museum of Unity, Ibadan
National Museum of Unity, Ibadan What you probably didn't know about Nigeria's home of historical artifacts