P.Diddy just bought a painting worth $21m

P.Diddy Music mogul acquires painting worth $21m

The whooping sale reportedly marks an all-new record price for the Chicago artist, as opposed to a previous sale of $4.3 million for "Untitled" (Blanket Couple) (2014).

  Published:
P.Diddy has just let go of major cash to acquire a valued, if symbolic, piece of art.

Chicago Tribune reports that the music mogul is responsible for purchasing a Kerry James Marshall painting valued at $21 million.

ALSO READ: Nigerian-American painter makes TIME's 100 most influential list

According to the reports, Diddy bought the Chicago artist's renowned piece of art called, “Past Times,” which was put up for auction earlier in the week.

Kerry James Marshall's "Past Times" play

Kerry James Marshall's "Past Times"

(hypebeast)

 

Besides the fact that Diddy's bid was remarkably impressive, he has inadvertently increased the market value and demand for all of Marshall’s work — which automatically translates to a major step up in his career as well as a more definite place among renowned American art.

Kerry James Marshall’s New York dealer, Jack Shainman, told the New York Times, “I know that this work has found a home in a collection with purpose and an eye toward preserving legacy — that of Sean Combs, and that means a lot.”

ALSO READ: Art fair leads with colourful exhibition

Only December last year, Kerry James Marshall received a great number of commendations for a 100-foot-tall Chicago mural which celebrated female icons.

This new piece will now become a part of an illustrious celebrity collection among works from the likes of Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring and Ai Weiwei.

Diddy's former bodyguard on Puff Daddy
