Outdoor :  6 exciting things to do this weekend

The weekend is finally here and everyone is excited!

Here are five things to do over the weekend that will definitely not break the bank.

1. Go Salsa dancing

Join the Salsa Nigeria club on Friday night at Victoria Island for a night of fitness dancing, social dancing, choreography sessions, line dances and more.

Free classes starts 7.30pm till 8.10pm.

2. Enjoy a day at the Muri Okunola park

That place is always abuzz with activities! Chances are you would catch an ongoing party on Saturday for little or nothing.

3. Take a trip to Badagry

Visit the Mobee Royal Slave museum, Seriki Abass Brazilian Baracoon, First Storey building in Nigeria, Boat Ride to Point of no return and others.

4. Go watch Polo players doing their thing

For those in Kaduna and Lagos, go watch a polo match in your spare time. Place your bets and marvel at the horses.

5. Drifting

Abuja peeps can go watch drifters doing their thing on a race track.

6. Visit the beach

Take a trip to the beach in any coastal city. Visit the amusement parks and go on a slide.