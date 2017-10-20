Outdoor :  6 exciting things to do this weekend

Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

6 exciting things to do this weekend

Here are five things to do over the weekend that will definitely not break the bank.

Escape to the weekend play

Escape to the weekend

The weekend is finally here and everyone is excited!

1. Go Salsa dancing

join us today @mrbuddysalsa - Monday after work fun dancing with Mr Buddy salsa and his team. The best place you can be on a Monday after work. Join us tonight at Shades Lounge plot 1 Anifowose street off Kofo Abayomi street or off Adeola Odeku in Victoria Island Lagos Nigeria Time 7pm till 10pm We teach class from 8pm to 9pm sharp. Come early For private classes and more information please call or Whatsapp Mr Buddy on +2348056002459 or visit www.danceandartalive.com Follow Mr Buddy @mrbuddysalsa on instagram for Latin Dance information in West Africa. Share this information with friends and come tonight. @welovesalsa @welovebachata @shadeslounge #dance #smile #mountaindew #salsa #pepsi_naija @bimboreju @bunmi_olunloyo @phemmytesh @ritadominic @tilda_enenenwa @flyphil01 @nords255 @tecnomobileng @nothingtodoinlagos #salsainnigeria #network #fitness #fun #lagoslatinfestival #danceclasses

Join the Salsa Nigeria club on Friday night at Victoria Island for a night of fitness dancing, social dancing, choreography sessions, line dances and more.

Free classes starts 7.30pm till 8.10pm.

2. Enjoy a day at the Muri Okunola park

That place is always abuzz with activities! Chances are you would catch an ongoing party on Saturday for little or nothing.

3. Take a trip to Badagry

Visit the Mobee Royal Slave museum, Seriki Abass Brazilian Baracoon, First Storey building in Nigeria, Boat Ride to Point of no return and others.

4. Go watch Polo players doing their thing

 

For those in Kaduna and Lagos, go watch a polo match in your spare time. Place your bets and marvel at the horses.

5. Drifting

Abuja peeps can go watch drifters doing their thing on a race track.

6. Visit the beach

Take a trip to the beach in any coastal city. Visit the amusement parks and go on a slide.

