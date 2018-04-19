Ofada rice and beef sauce

news

Ofada rice and beef stew is a local food recipe that has been passed down for generations.

The type of rice used is a locally sourced one that comes with a unique aroma and flavour.

Ingredients

Palm oil

Red scotch bonnet pepper(Ata rodo)

Green bell pepper

Locust beans (Iru)

Assorted meat and Beef

Ground Crayfish

Onion

Stock cubes

Ofada Rice

Tatashe

Salt

Preparation

1. Rinse the beef and assorted meat with clean water and dice into small bits, place in a medium-sized pot.

Add the seasoning cubes, salt, diced onion and 2-3 cups of water. Leave to cook until tender for about 30 mins. Set aside.

2. Remove the seeds from the red bell pepper. Wash it including the scotch bonnet and place in a blender. Blend partly rough.

3. Pour the pepper puree into an empty pot and cook until all the liquid evaporates.

4. Before cooking Ofada rice, remove the stones. Wash the sorted rice severally with clean water and place in a small pot. Add some water just enough to cover the rice. Parboil for 10 mins and turn out into a clean bowl.

5. Wash the parboiled rice with clean water and turn back into the pot. Add some salt and water. Boil till the rice softens.

6. Bleach your palm oil, add the pepper puree and Iru and stir-fry for 5 minutes.

7. Add the assorted meat stock including the assorted meat, beef and crayfish.

Turn down the heat and leave to simmer for about 15 minutes.

Enjoy!