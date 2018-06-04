Mydrim gallery celebrates leading masters of Nigerian art

Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

The exhibition showcases the works of pioneers and masters of modern Nigerian art with paintings, sculptures and prints dating as far as 1977.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Mydrim art gallery, owner Sinmidele Adesanya in conjunction with Union Bank on Monday, June 4, 2018, exhibits modern works of 12  leading masters of Nigerian art.

Titled "Meet The Masters", artworks include works of Yusuf Adebayo Grillo, David Dale, Gani Odutokun, Nike Davies, Abayomi Barber, Bisi Fakeye, Bruce Onobrakpeya, El Anatsui, Jimoh Akolo, Jimoh Buraimoh, Kolade Oshinowo and Muraina Oyelami.

Rare lino engraving of Onobrakpeya was also put on display. One of his works 'Mamiwata' featured the only plastocast, made from the original plate that got destroyed, of lino block used to produce rice paper prints.

The gallery also put together a symposium titled "The Place Of Modernism In Contemporary Nigerian Art". Panellists include Prof Frank O Ugiomoh, Duke Asidere, Taiye Idaho and Kunle Filani.

Ugiomoh on contemporary art and modernism says 'there was nothing modern back in 1960-1970'. According to him, "You don't really know the word modern. Contemporary and modernism are markers of time. Any new age will always rebel against what it inherited while trying to define its identity."

About Mydrim Gallery

Mydrim Gallery is a reality borne out of a dream rooted in a passion for the beauty expressed through art. African artists have been able to express the richness of the African culture through several media. The gallery through various exhibitions and the sale of art, focus on the immense talent of our artists and the message their works convey.

