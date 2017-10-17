Music & Food :  How to cook Mr Eazi's Banku

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Banku is a Ghanaian dish cooked with a mixture of fermented corn and cassava dough.

It can be served with soup, stew or a pepper sauce with fish. Ghanaians go the extra mile by adding eggs to it.

Ingredients

1. Cassava dough

2. Corn dough

3. Water

Preparation

Preparing banku is just like making semolina.

1. Wash your hands and mix the corn and cassava dough in a bowl to form a paste picking out all the lumps and fibre that are in it.

2. Put the watery paste in the saucepan and stir gently until it starts to thicken.

As it progresses, it will start to gather at the bottom of the pot and will need more and more force to stir it.

Reduce the heat. Now use a dishcloth to hold the pot in place, and still with the wooden spoon, start to turn, knead or pound it.

Do this for about 5 minutes resting intermittently.

3. Add water and use the wooden spoon to make a few holes in the mass.

4. Cover your pot.

5. When the water is getting dry turn down the heat and start kneading the banku again.

There you go! Mr Eazi's best dish is ready!

Serve the banku with pepper sauce and fish.