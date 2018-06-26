Pulse.ng logo
The Italian chef who celebrates Nigerian produce through the medium of Italian food.

Chef Benedict Okuzu play

Chef Benedict Okuzu

(GTB Food and Drink)
Popularly known as the Custodian of Italian Cuisines, Chef Benedict is passionate about merging his African roots with his love for Italian cuisine. Meet the chef bringing Italian Cuisine to Lagos.

Chef Benedict began his career in 2013, having grown up in the ancient city of Florence, Italy. He is an alumnus of two prestigious institutions in Italy: Le Cordon Bleu Firenze (Scuola d’arte Culinaria Italiana), and Carpigiani Gelato University, Bologna — where he received his mantle of authority in the kitchen.

All through his career, he has sought to replicate and elevate classic Italian dishes using produce from local farmers in Nigeria. He is also passionate about preserving and promoting the balance, freshness and simplicity with which Italians approach food, which has earned him his reputation as an extensively knowledgeable chef.

ALSO READ: Meet the young Nigerians illustrating Google Doodles

In 2017, he led a Masterclass at the GTB Food and Drink festival where he prepared a four-course Italian meal in front of a large audience. His passion to infuse Nigerian produce and Italian cuisine was evident as he used local peppers, cucumbers, in the meal.

When he's not taking over kitchens of high-end restaurants or headlining food event, he runs an online pasta delivery service on Instagram.

 

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

