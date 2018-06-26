Meet the chef bringing Italian Cuisine to Lagos

The Italian chef who celebrates Nigerian produce through the medium of Italian food.
Chef Benedict began his career in 2013, having grown up in the ancient city of Florence, Italy. He is an alumnus of two prestigious institutions in Italy: Le Cordon Bleu Firenze (Scuola d’arte Culinaria Italiana), and Carpigiani Gelato University, Bologna — where he received his mantle of authority in the kitchen.
All through his career, he has sought to replicate and elevate classic Italian dishes using produce from local farmers in Nigeria. He is also passionate about preserving and promoting the balance, freshness and simplicity with which Italians approach food, which has earned him his reputation as an extensively knowledgeable chef.
In 2017, he led a Masterclass at the GTB Food and Drink festival where he prepared a four-course Italian meal in front of a large audience. His passion to infuse Nigerian produce and Italian cuisine was evident as he used local peppers, cucumbers, in the meal.
When he's not taking over kitchens of high-end restaurants or headlining food event, he runs an online pasta delivery service on Instagram.
Found some local mussels, made a very light mussels linguini. Fresh chilli, olive oil, garlic, blended shallots and onion. Lots of parsley !!! Went down very well . . . Special thanks to @elegbede.m for giving me a bit of info about the mussels, and also for making me fear for my life... #italianchef #italianfood #cheflife #truecooks #keepitsimple #lagos #geometryofpasta #nigeria #cucinamediterranea
