Meet the art director who is redefining visual storytelling

news

Josef Adamu is the art director and founder of Sunday School and we love the idea of bringing creative people together to make inspiring work. With Sunday School, he has built a community of like-minded individuals who are coming together to redefine the art of storytelling.

It can be difficult to strike a balance between being in front of the camera and the brains behind the concept but visual artist, Josef Adamu is trying his best to get the formula right and if his work is anything to go by, he's managing to execute it well.

Nigerian born and Canadian raised, Josef is part of a new school of creatives who refuse to be bound to one discipline and instead choose to be masters of all.

Beyond being a model, he is a creative director, producer and photographer as well as being the founder of creative platform, Sunday School. His platform and agency focuses on unique storytelling that sheds light on identity, fashion and culture and has been noticed by well-known people including Oscar winning actress Lupita N'yongo.

The brand is an initiative dedicated to the development of visual branding and storytelling and allows people to come together to work together on projects and build a community of creatives with a common goal; to create.

Adamu and Sunday School embrace the current digital space, where developing and sharing creative projects is at our fingertips. Conducting all projects on a Sunday, the collective assembles the talents of photographers, creative directors, stylists and models.

In an interview with African Digital Art, Josef said:

My work explores the relationships between contrasting colours, intriguing layouts, various forms of fashion and modern design. The inspiration for each project derives from anything and everything I am surrounded by on a daily basis: architecture, culture, fashion, and social media. Quick sketches and jotting of notes is what I utilize to organize new ideas for each assignment.

Adamu started the platform less than a year ago and already has built a formidable creative identity. His primary focus is to combine African heritage with his urban upbringing. Adamu is also dedicated to creating a space for POC creatives to tell their own stories. Sunday School is an innovative way of building a community of talented people and pooling resources to create something even greater.

We feel you will be hearing more about Josef Adamu in the months to come and Sunday School can only reach new heights.