Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Meet the art director who is redefining visual storytelling

Josef Adamu Meet the art director who is redefining visual storytelling

Josef Adamu is the founder of Sunday School, a creative collective which is working hard to uplift and support the creative community.

  • Published:
Josef Adamu play

Josef Adamu

(Pinterest)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Josef Adamu is the art director and founder of Sunday School and we love the idea of bringing creative people together to make inspiring work. With Sunday School, he has built a community of like-minded individuals who are coming together to redefine the art of storytelling.

It can be difficult to strike a balance between being in front of the camera and the brains behind the concept but visual artist, Josef Adamu is trying his best to get the formula right and if his work is anything to go by, he's managing to execute it well.

Nigerian born and Canadian raised, Josef is part of a new school of creatives who refuse to be bound to one discipline and instead choose to be masters of all.

 

Beyond being a model, he is a creative director, producer and photographer as well as being the founder of creative platform, Sunday School. His platform and agency focuses on unique storytelling that sheds light on identity, fashion and culture and has been noticed by well-known people including Oscar winning actress Lupita N'yongo.

The brand is an initiative dedicated to the development of visual branding and storytelling and allows people to come together to work together on projects and build a community of creatives with a common goal; to create.

Josef Adamu is an art director and the founder of Sunday School play

Josef Adamu is an art director and the founder of Sunday School

(OkayAfrica)

Adamu and Sunday School embrace the current digital space, where developing and sharing creative projects is at our fingertips. Conducting all projects on a Sunday, the collective assembles the talents of photographers, creative directors, stylists and models.

In an interview with African Digital Art, Josef said:

My work explores the relationships between contrasting colours, intriguing layouts, various forms of fashion and modern design. The inspiration for each project derives from anything and everything I am surrounded by on a daily basis: architecture, culture, fashion, and social media. Quick sketches and jotting of notes is what I utilize to organize new ideas for each assignment.

Josef Adamu's visual work with Sunday School play

Josef Adamu's visual work with Sunday School

(Ignant)

An editorial series by Josef Adamu and Sunday School play

An editorial series by Josef Adamu and Sunday School

(Ignant)

Adamu started the platform less than a year ago and already has built a formidable creative identity. His primary focus is to combine African heritage with his urban upbringing. Adamu is also dedicated to creating a space for POC creatives to tell their own stories. Sunday School is an innovative way of building a community of talented people and pooling resources to create something even greater.

We feel you will be hearing more about Josef Adamu in the months to come and Sunday School can only reach new heights.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Pulse List Health benefits of Garribullet
2 Health & Food 5 diseases you never knew African Velvet Tamarind (Awin)...bullet
3 Pulse Poll Would you rather holiday in Nigeria or Sao Tome?bullet

Related Articles

Laolu Senbanjo Visual artist speaks on Beyonce, Nike and dumping Law for art
Comics This artist creates fun illustrations on everyday life with his wife
Thompson S. Ekong Meet the visual creative capturing a generation's emotions in colour
Hyper-realism Art 5 hyper-realistic artworks that looks too real to be mere paintings
Peju Alatise, Victor Ehikhamenor.. 5 Nigerian artist with unusual but fascinating art medium
Laolu Senbanjo Popular Nigerian artist hits back at claims that his work is 'tribal'

Travel, Arts & Culture

5 unbelievable health benefits of eating plantain
Plantain The health benefits of eating this food are unbelievable
Health benefits of potatoes
Food & Health Health benefits of potatoes
Try this meal from Nigeria's South East
Okpa Try this meal from Nigeria's South East
5 best beach hotels in Lagos
Pulse List 5 best beach hotels in Lagos