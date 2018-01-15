Lekki Conservative Centre is home to Africa's longest walkway

news

Unlike any other place in Lagos, Lekki Conservative Centre dissolves the restless madness of the city into thin air… and replaces it with peace and quietness.

Located in Lekki, before the 2nd Lekki Toll Gate, Lekki Conservative Centre was established in 1990 by Nigeria Conservation Foundation.

The Centre which was purposed for the preservation of plants and animals, amidst the encroachment of urbanization, covers a land area of 78 hectares; extending from kilometer 19 along the Lagos-Epe Expressway and ends up a very close distance to the Atlantic Ocean near Okun Ibeju Village, Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

Arguably one of the best urban parks to satiate visitors' curiosity of nature, Lekki Conservative Centre is believed to be the only vibrant protected area in Lagos State.

Lekki Conservation Centre boasts of numerous features lying in wait for visitors to come enjoy. But notable among them is the 401-metre long canopy walkway which is reputed to be the longest canopy walkway in Africa.

The canopy walkway is an engineering feat and an amazing suspended swinging bridge walkway, through the dense vegetation of park.

It offers an experience that is usually unforgettable. On the bridge, one is graced with the chance to explore the Nature Park and get a panoramic view of the unique wildlife.

The bridge walk is not a walk for the faint hearted though, but it is safe and steadfast.

However, compared to what is expected, the numbers of wildlife are not much in varieties and numbers. But it said that sometimes the expectations of visitors are exceeded.

Here are three things you and your loved ones can do on a visit to Lekki Conservative Centre

1. Explore and wander

There’s no end to the distance you can cover if you choose to wander. And in terms of exploration, you’ll have enough to satisfy your curiosity.

From the beautiful Peacocks to monkeys, snakes and other animals like the 95 years old tortoise, Lekki Conservative Centre is rich enough to provide for tourists wonderful experiences they might live to remember for a long while.

2. Climb the longest canopy walkway in Africa

The canopy walkway which was constructed by 13 Nigerians and supervised by two Canadians, is the longest in Africa with a length of 401-metre.

Climbing the bridge with children is not advisable as it exposes them to fear. But if the kids are brave and adventurous like their parents then they’re good to go.

The feeling that comes with walking the longest canopy walkway in Africa is enthralling. And it is 100% safe. The only time you are not allowed access to the bridge is when it is raining.

However, it takes an additional fee of one thousand naira to climb the bridge.

3. Picnic or have an alone time at one the various sheds

Lekki Conservative Centre is a quiet and lovely place. The natural environment makes relaxation easy to come by, and having picnic with loved ones in one of the sheds sound like a wonderful idea.

There’re sheds made of raffia and it is mostly enjoyed by visitors who want to rejuvenate and recover their strength.

The sheds, which number over eight, are also a haven beautiful for romance.